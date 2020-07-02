Us fish must swim together

I’m having a hard time figuring out what is going through people’s heads. I think it’s something like, “I gave my brain a hard date for how long I could do this. When Ducey says, ‘be free,’ I beed free, regardless of the data.” I mean, I know there are some people truly unwilling to believe in data or science, but I suspect there are some intelligent people in the mix who are giving up on staying in because “Governor Ducey said it was OK and he must know.”

What I’m finding is that almost no one knows anything. How much virus do you need in your system to get sick? Why do people with some blood types suffer more severely than those with other blood types? Do steroids help? Why do people seem to get better and then take a turn for the worse? Can children spread the disease? How many kids are dying? If masks work, should I be wearing two? Three?

We’re supposedly going back to school in about one month and two weeks. We have far more cases than we did when we first shut down and we believe we’ll be able to quell this rise in a little more than a month? Even if we do quell it, what stops it from surging again once schools reopen?