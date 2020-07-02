Us fish must swim together

Dear Governor Ducey,
I can’t believe we are here. University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, in an article broadcast by NPR on April 25, advised that Arizona shouldn’t even attempt to open up until July 6. A state that had been last in testing and contact tracing, with little policies for closing down, should stay closed until the virus had abated in the rest of the country. You, dear Governor, did not follow, or maybe didn’t even read, that study. Instead, you allowed businesses to reopen on May 15, a full six weeks before that advice.
Some of us have still been in essential lockdown, going to the store, not going to restaurants or bars, meeting outside to walk with our friends six feet apart—if we even see our friends in person. But alongside this school of mask-wearing, home-staying fish swim a school of non-mask-wearing, restaurant-going fish. Your order to close bars and indoor gyms for 30 days is at least a start to help slow down the spread of COVID-19, albeit a late one. My friends chose to close their bar before your mandate, though, because, as they were implementing policies to keep people safe and distant as they opened, they couldn’t, in good conscience, stay open while the virus spread throughout the ocean of Flagstaff. I imagine, too, they had a hard time convincing people to follow their rules when other bars down the street had no rules in place.
I’m having a hard time figuring out what is going through people’s heads. I think it’s something like, “I gave my brain a hard date for how long I could do this. When Ducey says, ‘be free,’ I beed free, regardless of the data.” I mean, I know there are some people truly unwilling to believe in data or science, but I suspect there are some intelligent people in the mix who are giving up on staying in because “Governor Ducey said it was OK and he must know.”
What I’m finding is that almost no one knows anything. How much virus do you need in your system to get sick? Why do people with some blood types suffer more severely than those with other blood types? Do steroids help? Why do people seem to get better and then take a turn for the worse? Can children spread the disease? How many kids are dying? If masks work, should I be wearing two? Three?
We’re supposedly going back to school in about one month and two weeks. We have far more cases than we did when we first shut down and we believe we’ll be able to quell this rise in a little more than a month? Even if we do quell it, what stops it from surging again once schools reopen?
I know students want to come back to campus. I think it’s not so much they want to go back to the classroom, but they want to see each other. I get that. So why don’t you lead the schools in thinking about how to really do this safely and logically? Instead of a Wild West each-man-for–himself approach, perhaps a little thoughtfulness about how to save lives and educate people?
For universities, students want to come back for each other. They don’t care if we teach them on Zoom. Asynchronous online learning and synchronous online learning are very different. If we let students do a little of both, they’ll get double the education and teacher’s chances for survival also double. I know you don’t care that much if teachers and professors make it through COVID-19, but think how great it will look on your CV when you can claim no one died because you forced them back into the classroom?
We need leadership that says do the hard thing. We need education funding from the government. We are trying to swim here without any water. Unlock the Rainy Day Fund. Fill the basins. Be a leader—unite us. Support us. Like the Subhumans song goes, “When sink or swim is the choice you get/ you cannot swim forever/ you need support to keep you alive.” Us fish must swim together. You probably don’t know the song because you were a conformist in high school. But the Subhumans, punk rock though they were, knew that to make it, everyone has to understand that we are all fish, swimming in the same pond.
Nicole Walker is a professor at Northern Arizona University, and is the author of Quench Your Thirst with Salt and a collection of poems, This Noisy Egg. She edited, with Margot Singer, Bending Genre: Essays on Creative Nonfiction, and is the recipient of a fellowship from the National Endowment from the Arts. The thoughts expressed here are hers alone and not necessarily those of her employer. For more letters, visit www.nikwalk.blogspot.com.
