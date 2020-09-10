Trees and truth

I’m working on a film with some other nonfiction writers who like to make films. It’s tentatively called How Do You Know What You Believe? It’s not the kind of film that promises to make anyone famous or to make the filmmakers any kind of money, but it’s similar to writing because you get to put unlikely things together in a medium—but, since fewer and fewer people read, it’s nice to try a medium that might get some kind of audience.

I’m feeling sad that Flagstaff Live! isn’t in print right now. I’m sad that I’m writing less and less during the pandemic. I’m looking out from the deck where I always write my column in the summer and the same trees are in front of me—an aspen, a honey locust, a doug fir, an oak, a blue spruce that’s almost as tall as his neighbor the Ponderosa—and yet, I’m feeling even the instability of trees. I went on a long hike yesterday through the old Schultz burn. There I found a lot of shrubbery—raspberries and nettles and other pokey bushes—and I saw some baby Ponderosas. Rejoice, I thought. The ponderosas are coming back. I’d heard that, with climate change, Ponderosas wouldn’t re-seed in burn areas. The weather has changed too much. The seeds, though they require fire to germinate, wouldn’t find purchase in this less snow, more heat world. The baby Ponderosas were at least two feet tall. 10 years, two feet—not bad! That seems like some kind of progress. But then I saw the cones of nursery-living. These baby ponderosas had been planted.