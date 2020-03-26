Toilet paper shortages: Generosity in times of trouble

Dear Governor Ducey,
Hello from the social distancing/shelter in place/self-quarantine version of Letters to Ducey.
I am writing from exactly where I always write you. Since I mainly write and read for a living, I’m pretty used to isolation. I just ate my tin of sardines, which I always eat for lunch. I watered the seed starts and took inventory of the week’s dinner plans. It is possible I’ve been preparing for apocalypse for a long time. I wrote a book about the apocalypse but then the press went out of business. The publisher’s own apocalypse, I guess. Still, I’m pretty good at canning tomatoes, curing pork bellies and making my own butter and cheese. I will need a cow if things get worse.
Yesterday, at Fry’s (I imagine you don’t have to go to the grocery store yourself—you probably have people for that), they were mostly out of milk. They were out of beans. They were out of flour and cereal. There were plenty of granola bars, Oreos and Goldfish crackers, thank goodness, or my children would starve. Zoe bought two bunches of bananas, which may be on the verge of hoarding. There was chicken and one last package of tofu. There was yogurt. There was, however, no toilet paper. No paper products of any kind. There hadn’t been any the week before, either.
Two weeks ago, I bought a six-pack of recycled toilet paper. Plus, I have a delivery service that sends me an eight-pack of bamboo toilet paper every month. We have, in the past two weeks, used four rolls of toilet paper in our household of four. Here is my question—why the run on toilet paper? There were beans a’ plenty two weeks ago. Flour. Cereal. But already the toilet paper was running low. I heard stories of people with three 24-packs in their carts. I heard people coming up from Phoenix to denude Sam’s Club’s shelves. My mother-in-law said a man came down to Torrey, Utah, from Provo with a trailer, and filled it with toilet paper and flour.
You, dear Governor, are a Republican, and as such, you believe in smaller government. This pandemic is a great example of how crappily a broken and shrunken government works. Right now, in New York City, a doctor is wearing a garbage bag as protective gear. People are hunched over their sewing machines making masks for nurses. Nurses and doctors are quarantining themselves from their families so they don’t bring the virus home. A North Carolina textile mill, just this week, “heeded the call of the nation” to begin making more N95 masks to protect doctors and nurses working with COVID-19 patients. This would have been a great thing two months ago—before the virus was already overwhelming the health care system in New York City. But small government takes a long time to get it together. Broken government, the government that dismantled the previous president’s pandemic response team, doesn’t get it together at all.
There are reasons for government. Government can do big things that individual people can’t. They can call for people to stay home. They can call for restaurants and bars to close. They can direct companies to make more ventilators and more masks. People aren’t particularly good at thinking of others without some call to do so. As soon as pictures on social media were posted, people rushed to the store, filling their carts with toilet paper. Those people call themselves prepared. But they prepare only for themselves. They don’t think of others with some call to action. Only once there is a call to action from a trusted government, they take others into consideration. When people were asked to please stay home to prevent the spread of the virus, they did. When Fry’s management said no more than two packages of toilet paper per purchase, people got the hint. Government is not there to control so much as to organize. It’s incredible to see how people can respond to a call, how people can think of others.
Someone posted on Facebook that they were out of toilet paper and person after person offered them a roll, or two, or three or four. They probably ended up with as much toilet paper as the hoarders. We’re a generous people. We just need to be asked.
Nicole Walker is a professor at Northern Arizona University, and is the author of Quench Your Thirst with Salt and a collection of poems, This Noisy Egg. She edited, with Margot Singer, Bending Genre: Essays on Creative Nonfiction, and is the recipient of a fellowship from the National Endowment from the Arts. The thoughts expressed here are hers alone and not necessarily those of her employer. For more letters, visit www.nikwalk.blogspot.com.
