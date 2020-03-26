Toilet paper shortages: Generosity in times of trouble

There are reasons for government. Government can do big things that individual people can’t. They can call for people to stay home. They can call for restaurants and bars to close. They can direct companies to make more ventilators and more masks. People aren’t particularly good at thinking of others without some call to do so. As soon as pictures on social media were posted, people rushed to the store, filling their carts with toilet paper. Those people call themselves prepared. But they prepare only for themselves. They don’t think of others with some call to action. Only once there is a call to action from a trusted government, they take others into consideration. When people were asked to please stay home to prevent the spread of the virus, they did. When Fry’s management said no more than two packages of toilet paper per purchase, people got the hint. Government is not there to control so much as to organize. It’s incredible to see how people can respond to a call, how people can think of others.