Tight-knit communities: Controlling the flow of water and viruses

Another problem is that there isn’t as much running water as in other places. One way to kick the virus off that which is tightly knit is to wash your hands every 14 minutes for 20 seconds with a lot of soap. But running water is scarce on the Navajo Nation, and the land is expansive. People live spread out. The infrastructure that exists in more closely bound cities makes it easier to build pipes that lead from reservoir to tap.

Except some of those pipes go right through the reservation from Red Gap Ranch, 35 miles east of Flagstaff. Except the water that would flow into the Little Colorado is dammed up on the Big Colorado. Except wells that could be dug deep would dip into tailings from uranium, coal and copper, leading to poisoned water. Except that water pumped elsewhere has emptied the aquifers into which wells looking for clean water could be drilled.

If irony had a better name, it might be this headline: Because of coronavirus, plans to bring running water to the Navajo Nation have been put on hold.