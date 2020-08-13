The straw that broke: Treading water toward a distant shore

Dear Governor Ducey,
The only thing to really do these days is paddleboard.
Our family headed out to Lake Mary this past Saturday so we could be outside and distant from other humans. The forecast looked like perfect weather—no wind. Erik says, “But the white caps on the water suggest something different.” I thought Erik was coming with me but he stayed back on shore. Zora the dog jumped on the back of the board and I started to paddle. I knew I needed to head southeast toward the dam but the board kept pointing northwest. For every stroke forward, I floated twice its length away from the shore, away from the direction I needed to go. I jumped off the board and turned it east but by the time I climbed back on, the wind had shoved the bow the other direction.
Zora was starting to get nervous, walking back and forth. I finally made some progress by paddling diagonally toward the wrong shore when Zora fell off. I jumped into the water, tried to push her back up. I got back on the board and tried to pull her back onboard. I could picture her sinking. I yelled for Erik. Zora tread with her forelegs. I held onto the boat, then let go, then tried to get her back on. Then screamed for help.
No one was coming. I had to fix this myself. I pushed the board toward the opposite shore and told Zora to swim. She started swimming toward the board. I said, “No. Toward the shore.” She turned and swam. I pictured myself sinking. I couldn’t breathe. I took 10 breast strokes, then flipped onto my back to catch my breath. Then another 10. Then flipped. I tried to look for Zora. I was sure she had drowned. I was swimming 10 and flipping over and swimming and I looked for the bottom and it was not there. I was not going to make it. I could not make my arms move anymore. I was out of breath.
I hear a lot of talk about how things will never be the same. How the virus will be with us for a long time. The economy will be fundamentally different. We will never look at other people without seeing little buds of COVID-19 popping out of their pores. Schools will educate differently. Higher education may be on its last legs. The humanities and liberal studies are in grave danger.
I am scared. Five months of nonstop change is wearing on everyone. But maybe this change will be for the better. Maybe the companies and CEOs who are raking it in hand over fist will be forced to pay actual taxes on their billions. Maybe there will be enough time and reflection for people to rise up again to fight back against the economic and racial inequities and force real change.
I am shy to use the word revolution, but the income inequalities that exist now are identical to those right before the French Revolution. I don’t know if Melania ever said, “Let them eat cake,” but she did wear that punchy jacket with the words “I Really Don’t Care” written on the back.
I’m an incrementalist, not a revolutionary. I write a letter to you every week and I wait for change. People wondered why it was George Floyd’s murder at the hands of police that sparked the protests and police abolitionist movement. The straw that broke the camel’s back, was the answer I mainly heard. Each protest made the previous straws heavy. Each frustration warranted a small, resistant effort. Each letter weighed a little bit.
So many people right now are talking about how hard it is to breathe. I am running out of breath. I’m tired from trying to convince you that well-funded, public education is the most important investment. I’m tired from trying to convince people that liberal arts degrees make a great society. I’m tired from trying to convince people how much we care about student learning. I gasp at the mis-measure of our efforts.
We can’t bet which straw is going to do the breaking. We can’t predict how that camel’s back is going to break. But I keep writing you, Governor Ducey, on the off chance that one of these letters will feel particularly heavy. No one is coming to save us. We have to do it ourselves. I keep swimming because the only other choice is to drown and I’ve got a dog on the other shore, waiting for me to crawl out of the lake.
Nicole Walker is a professor at Northern Arizona University, and is the author of Quench Your Thirst with Salt and a collection of poems, This Noisy Egg. She edited, with Margot Singer, Bending Genre: Essays on Creative Nonfiction, and is the recipient of a fellowship from the National Endowment from the Arts. The thoughts expressed here are hers alone and not necessarily those of her employer. For more letters, visit www.nikwalk.blogspot.com.
