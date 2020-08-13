The straw that broke: Treading water toward a distant shore

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Governor Ducey,

The only thing to really do these days is paddleboard.

Our family headed out to Lake Mary this past Saturday so we could be outside and distant from other humans. The forecast looked like perfect weather—no wind. Erik says, “But the white caps on the water suggest something different.” I thought Erik was coming with me but he stayed back on shore. Zora the dog jumped on the back of the board and I started to paddle. I knew I needed to head southeast toward the dam but the board kept pointing northwest. For every stroke forward, I floated twice its length away from the shore, away from the direction I needed to go. I jumped off the board and turned it east but by the time I climbed back on, the wind had shoved the bow the other direction.

Zora was starting to get nervous, walking back and forth. I finally made some progress by paddling diagonally toward the wrong shore when Zora fell off. I jumped into the water, tried to push her back up. I got back on the board and tried to pull her back onboard. I could picture her sinking. I yelled for Erik. Zora tread with her forelegs. I held onto the boat, then let go, then tried to get her back on. Then screamed for help.