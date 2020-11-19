The reality of magical thinking

William Buffet, the original billionaire, wrote in an op-ed for The New York Times in 2012 stating that “the low rates for investment income had allowed him to pay only about 17 percent of his income in federal taxes, less than the effective rate paid by his secretary or any of the other 19 workers in his office.” When the rich man pays less money than his secretary in taxes, the infrastructure upon which democracy was built begins to crumble. There is no funding for critical thinking—only for the idea that the rich shall get richer and the poor shall stay poor or get poorer. In the gap between analysis and certainty, you get magical thinking. If you believe that the economy is just and fair, that our kids and teachers are doing just fine, that there’s no systemic racism, that climate change is a hoax—well, that does seem magical—but not very real. It has been a success for the one political platform. Take away funding for education. Make college so expensive it’s inaccessible.