The haves and the have-nots

Dear Governor Ducey,
Spring break cometh for some but not for all. NAU has foregone spring break to try to stave off the people’s dipping themselves in vats of fun-in-the-sun COVID germs and bringing those germs back to mostly-sunny-very-windy-little-beach-access Flagstaff. The K-12 students who have been Zoom schooling all year long are being asked to/forced to return to in-school learning after spring break with the assumption that COVID germs do not attach themselves to kids as readily as adults and that kids don’t do as dumb of things as adults in the sun. Salt water is purifying. I’m a little on the crushed side that my kids are returning to school. Although it’s been challenging to repeat fifth grade math and honors chemistry with my kids, hanging out with them this year was a gift I didn’t think I needed but did.
Some get spring break. Some do not. COVID has provided a measuring stick for inequity. The people who were hit hardest and died the most frequently were, at first, members of marginalized communities—places where systemic racism had worked hard to deprive people of access to healthcare and infrastructure. But then these communities, like the Navajo and Hopi Reservations, rallied and did the hard thing to protect themselves and each other. They locked down. They strictly followed safety guidelines. As the numbers in Hopi and the Navajo Nation dropped, the numbers in Phoenix and Flagstaff climbed. Other inequities surfaced. The kids who did well in school were lucky enough to have a parent spend a good portion of the day with them or were kids who naturally work well on their own. The kids who need competition and back-and-forth reinforcements were harder hit. The performance industry in NYC has lost two-thirds of its jobs. The Zoom industry is booming.
The gap between the haves and have-nots widens. Or maybe we can just see the vast crevasse as we sit and watch the tectonic plates move—one thing about stay-at-home directives is that time has slowed enough that we can watch the divide deepen. As the Arizona State Legisture swings into full-on destroy-the-ballot-measures-approved-by-the-people mode, you can see them hollow out Proposition 208, which is meant to bring public funding up while they simultaneously work to expand the voucher system for private schools. I read on Facebook that someone is so grateful for the 30,000 dollars she gets in vouchers from the state to fund her son’s private schooling. One wonders what would happen to the public schools if every student was funded at the 30,000-dollar level? What would our public schools look like then? And then, one also wonders where the AZ legislature gets that 30,000 dollars for that kid in the first place when public schools receive about 7,000 dollars per student. Could we call our public schools private and enjoy such enthusiastic funding? I imagine that 30,000 dollars is not the norm, but what if it were? Imagine how narrow that gap becomes. The canyon between haves and have-nots fills with equal potential for everyone?
I’m not sure if this is a metaphor for public school funding or just another example of how the income equity gap is increasing, but there isn’t a U.S. state in which a person working full time for minimum wage can afford a one-bedroom apartment at the fair-market rent, according to a recent report. A New Yorker article focused on what happens when investors buy up mobile home parks, which has already begun to happen in Flagstaff. Not only are low-income properties being gobbled up by investors but so are mid-income properties. It is nearly impossible to buy a single family home in Flagstaff in the $250,000 to $400,000 range because investors come in with cash, waive the appraisal, and pay 10 to 20 percent more than the asking price. Anyone who needs a loan is shut out of the market because loans are subject to appraisals which are notoriously strict since the housing bubble burst in 2008-2009. Flagstaff locals cannot buy a house without a loan. Investors from all over the country swoop in and buy the houses, townhouses, condos. If you’re a regular worker/would-be-homeowner, it was already ridiculous that entry level houses go for $300,000. Now, that number is just for those who have that kind of cash. Who is no one—at least no one that I know.
The income equality gap seems to mirror the individual versus community gap. The individuals gathering up as many houses and vouchers for themselves as they can. But the more they gather, the less there is. Shrinking housing market, shrinking school budgets, shrinking communities. You’ve taught the each-man-for-himself-lesson well, Dear Governor, let the look-out-for-each-other communities fizzle. Let’s hope the post-spring-break communities can rally again.
Nicole Walker is a professor at Northern Arizona University, and is the author of Quench Your Thirst with Salt and a collection of poems, This Noisy Egg. She edited, with Margot Singer, Bending Genre: Essays on Creative Nonfiction, and is the recipient of a fellowship from the National Endowment from the Arts. The thoughts expressed here are hers alone and not necessarily those of her employer. For more letters, visit www.nikwalk.blogspot.com.