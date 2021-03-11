The haves and the have-nots

The gap between the haves and have-nots widens. Or maybe we can just see the vast crevasse as we sit and watch the tectonic plates move—one thing about stay-at-home directives is that time has slowed enough that we can watch the divide deepen. As the Arizona State Legisture swings into full-on destroy-the-ballot-measures-approved-by-the-people mode, you can see them hollow out Proposition 208, which is meant to bring public funding up while they simultaneously work to expand the voucher system for private schools. I read on Facebook that someone is so grateful for the 30,000 dollars she gets in vouchers from the state to fund her son’s private schooling. One wonders what would happen to the public schools if every student was funded at the 30,000-dollar level? What would our public schools look like then? And then, one also wonders where the AZ legislature gets that 30,000 dollars for that kid in the first place when public schools receive about 7,000 dollars per student. Could we call our public schools private and enjoy such enthusiastic funding? I imagine that 30,000 dollars is not the norm, but what if it were? Imagine how narrow that gap becomes. The canyon between haves and have-nots fills with equal potential for everyone?

I’m not sure if this is a metaphor for public school funding or just another example of how the income equity gap is increasing, but there isn’t a U.S. state in which a person working full time for minimum wage can afford a one-bedroom apartment at the fair-market rent, according to a recent report. A New Yorker article focused on what happens when investors buy up mobile home parks, which has already begun to happen in Flagstaff. Not only are low-income properties being gobbled up by investors but so are mid-income properties. It is nearly impossible to buy a single family home in Flagstaff in the $250,000 to $400,000 range because investors come in with cash, waive the appraisal, and pay 10 to 20 percent more than the asking price. Anyone who needs a loan is shut out of the market because loans are subject to appraisals which are notoriously strict since the housing bubble burst in 2008-2009. Flagstaff locals cannot buy a house without a loan. Investors from all over the country swoop in and buy the houses, townhouses, condos. If you’re a regular worker/would-be-homeowner, it was already ridiculous that entry level houses go for $300,000. Now, that number is just for those who have that kind of cash. Who is no one—at least no one that I know.