The color of the sky

I am an optimist by nature. I’m always surprised when things go to hell. How did this happen—the COVID, this politic, these fires— I ask the little black and white birds. They don’t know. They tell me to go look up their Latin name if I’m going to keep talking to them. I truly don’t know if they’re talking back to me or not. I have no objectivity and no objective correlative. It is so beautiful outside. The sky is perfectly blue. The aspens are making bargains with the sun, borrowing a little yellow for a few more days sky bound. But I don’t feel beautiful. I don’t feel perfect. It is a big freaking drought—two years of record low monsoon storms in Arizona. Colorado is still burning. California is still burning. A new fire, 60 miles south of me, called the Horse Fire, is now burning. I worry about the horses. When the fires burned outside of Portland, my friend in Estacada lost two of her horses. Wild horses get trapped by fire, too. And all the animals are trapped by drought. About fire, horses are never objective. No animals are.