The color of the sky

Dear Governor Ducey,
Who knows what the heck these birds are doing in the branch of ponderosa that hangs over my deck? Two black and white tiny things (Warblers? Snow buntings?) are punching through the bark with their noses (they’re not woodpeckers), they’re following each other around, flapping their wings at each other. They’re jumping up and down on each other. It could be they’re fighting. They might be play-mating. They bonk beaks one last time and fly off, one right after the other. It might be joy. It might be boredom. Maybe it’s desperation. Maybe they’re working hard.
Some days, I wake up thinking, “I hate everyone.” Other days, I wake up thinking, “I cannot do this.” But then something, maybe hope, gets me out of bed. Solnit says hope is knowing we have work to do and if we do the work, we might approach what we hoped for.
It is hard not to feel the heavy gray of 2020. So many people in the Diné community have lost loved ones. My dear friend’s father died of COVID. An amazing teacher-fellow in a seminar I’m leading lost her cousin and then her cousin’s son to COVID, too. The numbers are climbing up and it is getting colder. I see friends only outside. How will we buoy each other when we are all indoors? The election feels heavy; even though I feel hope, my hope feels jaded. So much is at stake. Lives are at stake.
I’ve been writing postcards and texting and writing letters about voting. I plan to do some phone banking even though I hate calling people on the phone and I rarely answer if anyone calls. I am putting all my hope into these tiny missives, these outreachings that might convince someone who wouldn’t otherwise to go to the polls.
I am an optimist by nature. I’m always surprised when things go to hell. How did this happen—the COVID, this politic, these fires— I ask the little black and white birds. They don’t know. They tell me to go look up their Latin name if I’m going to keep talking to them. I truly don’t know if they’re talking back to me or not. I have no objectivity and no objective correlative. It is so beautiful outside. The sky is perfectly blue. The aspens are making bargains with the sun, borrowing a little yellow for a few more days sky bound. But I don’t feel beautiful. I don’t feel perfect. It is a big freaking drought—two years of record low monsoon storms in Arizona. Colorado is still burning. California is still burning. A new fire, 60 miles south of me, called the Horse Fire, is now burning. I worry about the horses. When the fires burned outside of Portland, my friend in Estacada lost two of her horses. Wild horses get trapped by fire, too. And all the animals are trapped by drought. About fire, horses are never objective. No animals are.
A couple of weeks ago, my dogs, while on a walk with my husband, Erik, ran across a lynx and chased him into a tree. Erik wonders if the animals might be coming closer to town, looking for water. The lake near our house, which probably quenched many animals’ thirst, has been drained in a fight between home owners and the HOA. I had this dumb idea—truly, a ridiculous idea—to take the dogs’ big orange water bowl into the forest and fill it up with water from bottles I carried into the woods. What animal would find this? What animal would trust it? How is a big bowl of water ever going to be enough?
The next day I checked on it. No water gone. But the next day—the water bowl was missing. I found it a hundred feet away, upside down. Did a lynx or coyote or cougar drink the water and then run off with the bowl?
It’s not really my job to know. I left the bowl to the business of the animals. But, even though I’m ridiculous, maybe a goofy bit of work gave some forest animal a drink of water in the middle of the long drought. A little bit of work, even ridiculous work, makes the flighty thing of hope as weighty as a bird.
I sent a lot of postcards, Governor Ducey. I hope they do more work than these letters to you. But one day soon, thanks to postcards and letters to other people, you won’t be governor anymore, and this state will turn the color of the sky, and into those blue skies, the busy birds will fly.
Nicole Walker is a professor at Northern Arizona University, and is the author of Quench Your Thirst with Salt and a collection of poems, This Noisy Egg. She edited, with Margot Singer, Bending Genre: Essays on Creative Nonfiction, and is the recipient of a fellowship from the National Endowment from the Arts. The thoughts expressed here are hers alone and not necessarily those of her employer. For more letters, visit www.nikwalk.blogspot.com.
