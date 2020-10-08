Talking into a black hole

In pleading with students to turn their cameras on, all the futility of these past five years floods back to me. Trying to convince people to vote. Trying to convince people to fund education. Trying to convince people to stop idling their cars. Trying to stop you, Dear Ducey, from installing right wing judges who overturn ballot initiatives voted in by citizens. Trying to convince you do to something about the water that is no longer coming to Phoenix, or to Flagstaff, for that matter. Trying to convince people to shop local—which didn’t work. The Flagstaff Farmers Market on Fourth is already gone.

I’m sitting outside on Oct. 5. My tomato plants are still endeavoring to turn their final green orbs red. The contrast: It is so beautiful right now. The yellowing leaves of the honey locusts and the aspens against the green of the ponderosas. But it shouldn’t be this warm in October. It shouldn’t be this dry this year. I shouldn’t have to beg my students to turn on their Zoom cameras. We could have been close to normal now. My dear friend Gretchen, who left teaching here in barely-minimum-wage-paying Arizona for Germany, has been back in school from the beginning of the year. Germany seems to have discovered that leading people into a future that is healthy and concerned about its fellow citizens, that has turned coal plant after coal plant off because of their commitment to combatting climate change, is a better plan than destroying its citizens. Germany isn’t perfect. The Alt-Right groups are growing there too—but it’s not Angela Merkel who inspires them. They look to the US for ways to see how white-collar crime committed by white people is rarely prosecuted. There must be something to that white supremacy thing if white people are hardly ever put in jail for those illegal things they do. Some might call it systemic racism, but if you’re not at risk of being shot by the police for driving your car, maybe you’d prefer to imagine that it is your God-given right to get away with murder.