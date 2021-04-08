Supporting a healthy ecosystem

My family and I left Michigan to return to the west. We knew cost of living in Flagstaff was higher than in Grand Rapids, but we imagined different tradeoffs. Mountains, for one. We heard early on how people called Flagstaff “poverty with a view.” If you’re exchanging one kind of lifestyle for another, there might be fewer dinners out and more hikes. But real poverty, not the kind that still has the benefit of time or energy to take in a view, is a real problem. The new minimum wage lifts people out of poverty. It’s not just college students who make minimum wage. People with kids to support, with parents to support, with their own businesses to support, will be lifted. Money from chains that would go back to CEOs and shareholders will stay in the hands of people who work and live here. Even our dear Flag Live may live again in print form. Freely open bars and restaurants will stock Flag Live. To get a copy, you might buy a coffee or a beer or a taco. As you flip through the pages, you might see that Built to Spill really is coming to town. Maybe before you see the show you can eat dinner at Proper or Brix, if not at Criollo. Maybe you can save up enough to buy a ridiculously expensive house or start your own business where you can pay ridiculously expensive rent.