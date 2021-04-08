Supporting a healthy ecosystem

Dear Governor Ducey,
I’m in the middle a Facebook thread where I asked, where did Criollo go? Criollo was this awesome Cuban-inspired, local-ingredient joint where bacon nachos and jalapeno margaritas drew me back as often as I could afford it. I could almost always afford their three dollar and fifty-cent tacos and happy hour glass of wine. When my friend Sam came to visit what might now be eight years ago, Republic tequila hosted a dinner with four courses and paired cocktails for 40 dollars. Each bite was delicious but eight years and four drinks later, I can’t quite remember all the details. I wish I’d written it down because Criollo is not coming back. This letter marks the second goodbye-to-my-favorite-places letter of the pandemic. I worry more will be written soon.
When I asked on the Facebook thread where did Criollo go, we noted the owner’s other successful restaurants. We acknowledged the pandemic and that Criollo had stopped serving lunch even before the shutdown. We talked about the high rent businesses downtown must pay. I noted that I heard rent was 3,000 dollars—and that was five years ago. The Flagstaff Farmers Market on 4th Street, the last defunct business place I wrote you about, had been charged 7,000 dollars rent. I have also written you about house prices. How can anyone even afford to live in Flagstaff? Someone cited the high minimum wage plus the high rent will equal more business going under when the PPP loans disappear.
But these are surface calculations. We can see higher minimum wage and high rent but we don’t know how these impacts will be felt. We on Facebook are not economists and economics are not balanced checkbooks. They’re like ecosystems. If you studied an ecosystem and just looked at the trees and squirrels you would not understand that mosses and microorganisms, mushroom and insects, lichen and humidity all play a part in growing that forest.
But you, Mr. Governor, though not an economist, are, supposedly, a successful businessman. When you did what you did with/to Cold Stone Creamery, I’m sure nearly invisible details affected the overall health of the business. I imagine, for example, sometimes strawberries were incredibly expensive. But you didn’t stop serving strawberry ice cream. You adjusted prices and carried on.
So imagine tiny changes that can affect a whole economy. With the minimum wage increase more people may be able to afford to eat out. What if they can afford to live in Flagstaff’s center instead of on the outskirts so they are closer to restaurants and local shops? What if local shops, which keep the majority of their profits within Flagstaff, are given some kinds of tax breaks or loan breaks or just Cash Mob kind of support? When chain restaurants and stores come in, profits leave Flagstaff, making Flagstaff even more an island—everything expensive and no money to buy anything but if we keep the money here, that money can go to the rent and the wages of our favorite restaurants.
My family and I left Michigan to return to the west. We knew cost of living in Flagstaff was higher than in Grand Rapids, but we imagined different tradeoffs. Mountains, for one. We heard early on how people called Flagstaff “poverty with a view.” If you’re exchanging one kind of lifestyle for another, there might be fewer dinners out and more hikes. But real poverty, not the kind that still has the benefit of time or energy to take in a view, is a real problem. The new minimum wage lifts people out of poverty. It’s not just college students who make minimum wage. People with kids to support, with parents to support, with their own businesses to support, will be lifted. Money from chains that would go back to CEOs and shareholders will stay in the hands of people who work and live here. Even our dear Flag Live may live again in print form. Freely open bars and restaurants will stock Flag Live. To get a copy, you might buy a coffee or a beer or a taco. As you flip through the pages, you might see that Built to Spill really is coming to town. Maybe before you see the show you can eat dinner at Proper or Brix, if not at Criollo. Maybe you can save up enough to buy a ridiculously expensive house or start your own business where you can pay ridiculously expensive rent.
Flagstaff will always have mountains and, I think, it will always have tacos. We should all be able to afford to buy, and to sell, tacos. A healthy ecosystem, forest or economic, will make it so.
Nicole Walker is a professor at Northern Arizona University, and is the author of Quench Your Thirst with Salt and a collection of poems, This Noisy Egg. She edited, with Margot Singer, Bending Genre: Essays on Creative Nonfiction, and is the recipient of a fellowship from the National Endowment from the Arts. The thoughts expressed here are hers alone and not necessarily those of her employer. For more letters, visit www.nikwalk.blogspot.com.