Stir-crazy COVID teaching

Dear Governor Ducey,

We are beginning to have a time problem—the kind of problem where an entire year has passed since we began sheltering in place for COVID. It feels like two weeks ago. I remember my first (and last) Zoom party when my sisters and I Zoomed from the living room while I made turkey dinner because we’d been in New Zealand for regular Thanksgiving as we planned the NonfictioNOW conference that was to be held Dec. 3, 2020 and now will still be mainly virtual in December 2021.

All the days are stacked upon one another like a deck of ten of clubs. Ten of clubs isn’t bad. It isn’t great. You won’t win Hearts or Spades with it. But you can’t tell one from the other. 52 of the same card. 52 of the same week. There is that shuffling trick when you can stretch the cards from end to end, telescoping them into a long bridge. I try to remember details of the days to make the year seem as long as possible but as I move from room to room my eyes are always in the same place.

Everyone is going stir crazy. My kids are driving me mad with their breakfasting and lunching. Remember when they ate lunch at school? No discussion about what’s for lunch or me reminding them to put the honey, ketchup, lettuce, pistachios away. My counters are tired of meals. My eyes are tired. My spirit is tired.