Stir-crazy COVID teaching

Dear Governor Ducey,
We are beginning to have a time problem—the kind of problem where an entire year has passed since we began sheltering in place for COVID. It feels like two weeks ago. I remember my first (and last) Zoom party when my sisters and I Zoomed from the living room while I made turkey dinner because we’d been in New Zealand for regular Thanksgiving as we planned the NonfictioNOW conference that was to be held Dec. 3, 2020 and now will still be mainly virtual in December 2021.
All the days are stacked upon one another like a deck of ten of clubs. Ten of clubs isn’t bad. It isn’t great. You won’t win Hearts or Spades with it. But you can’t tell one from the other. 52 of the same card. 52 of the same week. There is that shuffling trick when you can stretch the cards from end to end, telescoping them into a long bridge. I try to remember details of the days to make the year seem as long as possible but as I move from room to room my eyes are always in the same place.
Everyone is going stir crazy. My kids are driving me mad with their breakfasting and lunching. Remember when they ate lunch at school? No discussion about what’s for lunch or me reminding them to put the honey, ketchup, lettuce, pistachios away. My counters are tired of meals. My eyes are tired. My spirit is tired.
I know kids are especially tired. It’s a pain, sitting down, trying to be engaged when you just want to slide off your chair and engage with the floor. Parents want their kids to look engaged, or at least be unengaged behind the school walls where parents don’t have to see them. I know that this is a terrible learning model for some kids although I’ve heard stories about how it’s been good for some kids who have experienced bullying or are distracted by other students during in-person learning. One of the best parts of the Zoom world is listening to the teachers educate my kids, but I know not everyone is as lucky as I am to work from home most of the time. I know that Zoom doesn’t work for grocery store cashiers and machinists and lab researchers and veterinarians and restaurant servers. I know some kids just cannot focus on a screen and that learning fractions escapes them because they need to see what half means in person. The emotional and social elements are hanging by a thread.
But going back before all the teachers are fully vaccinated, going back before the virus simmers instead of boils, before the ventilation systems of the schools are brought up to par, before the teachers have a sense that their concerns have been addressed….
I teach using the same hybrid program that some parents and some administrators want K-12 teachers to use. Most students on Zoom. Some students in the classroom. When you’re teaching hybrid-wise, it’s hard to address all the students in front of you raising their hands, all the students on Zoom with their virtual hands raised and all the students in the chat. It’s a whiplash session. Thankfully, NAU outfitted our classrooms with awesome cameras and microphones so the in-class and Zoom class students can see each other. Without that, you’re really teaching two separate classes at once. Plus, you’re talking behind a mask so it’s hard for both groups to hear you. Plus, the feedback from the students’ computers buzzes loudly when the students all have their computers on.
The worst part is, sending the teachers back when their concerns haven’t been addressed is a perfect microcosm of how you and the legislature, Governor Ducey, treat teachers. Instead, you threaten their livelihood with voucher and charter school schemes. Cast them in a role as babysitters so parents can get back to “their” lives as if “their” lives exist separate from their children’s. Leave them with little technology, eroding infrastructure systems, with mediocre health care coverage and little concern for their health.
It’s been a long year. The teachers have stuck with our kids through it all. If we’re going to make them return to the classroom, wouldn’t it be good if we showed how much we appreciate them instead of decimating public schools by providing vouchers for private schools? What if we took that money and provided instructional support, updated facilities, shrank class sizes, compensated them for the extra work they do? What if we paid them salaries that admit that we base our children’s happiness, success and growth on those teachers’ backs?
Nicole Walker is a professor at Northern Arizona University, and is the author of Quench Your Thirst with Salt and a collection of poems, This Noisy Egg. She edited, with Margot Singer, Bending Genre: Essays on Creative Nonfiction, and is the recipient of a fellowship from the National Endowment from the Arts. The thoughts expressed here are hers alone and not necessarily those of her employer. For more letters, visit www.nikwalk.blogspot.com.