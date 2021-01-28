Perspective-giving glasses on a round planet

Dear Governor Ducey,
It shocks me that people imagine the world to be flat, especially when you think of time and seasons. The world goes around and around (round, being the operative word). Here it is, the end of January again. It is snowing. Even with climate change, it almost always snows in January. I refresh Weather Underground every five seconds to see if it’s still going to snow half an inch an hour for the next four days just as I refreshed Coconino County’s vaccine website to make an appointment. The stress of the pandemic, coupled with the stress of having just been through the driest year on record, plus the stress of the recent election makes me grateful the world is round because if it were flat, we would have driven right off the edge of it, into the abyss. But as it comes around, we have a vaccine appointment. We have snow. We have a new president. Patience is perspective and perspective is round like a year.
I always thought the point of aging, going around the sun again on this round ball of joy pain, was to gain perspective. You travel, read, write, meet people, hike mountains, ski snow, volunteer, teach and create art in order to see through other people’s experiences, through their eyes, from new heights and strange falling-down-in-the-snow lows. But one thing I noticed when I had kids is that one’s perspective can shrink, no matter how much traveling and reading and writing and art creating one has done. Part of it must be instinctual—our job is to help our kids survive. But sometimes, that perspective gets so narrow that actual harm is done to other people.
I read in the Arizona Daily Sun this weekend about some families—mostly from charter schools but some from Flagstaff Unified School District—who are suing FUSD for following their own benchmarks instead of the state’s for deciding when to return to school. These parents had provided their children with special blue-light blocking glasses, custom desks, fidget toys and constant supervision and they still felt like their children were suffering from not having the benefit of in-the-classroom education. And so they decided the best thing to do was to sue the school board. Again, these are parents who, for the most part, have opted out of the FUSD school system because it was not good enough for their children, but are suing the very underfunded district because the charter schools are following FUSD’s lead in terms of benchmarks.
I feel bad for all the kids right now. Zoom schooling is hard. No one wants their kids to be on screens all day. But just as I’ve explained to you in the previous 300 letters, Governor Ducey, charter schools fray the fabric of community by centering education on the individual student. These parents focus on their individual kids, not concerned about other kids like the kids who might get sick—numbers of kids suffering from and being hospitalized for COVID-19 are rising—or for the teachers who might get sick. The fact that some kids would still be online and thus the teacher would teach behind a mask to those online kids would make school not like the school they used to have but like a school that the parents wouldn’t have to see. The perspective is so narrow that the parent’s eyes shoot out laser beams through their kids, decimating a school system which they’ve already abandoned.
These parents aren’t advocating for the kids whose parents have no access to childcare. Where schools are where the showers are. Where the 2nd grader helps her kindergarten sister log on to Zoom in the morning. Where she makes her sister lunch. They don’t see the teachers who take workshops all day Saturdays to learn how to make online education more effective. They don’t see the teachers lining up for a vaccine so they can get back to the classrooms. The idea of school choice has percolated through every ounce of these parent’s perspective. They should get to decide when the pandemic numbers are good enough to go back to school. Such freedom! But, as we learned with the insurrection at the Capitol Building, freedom without perspective misunderstands liberty. It misunderstands community. It misunderstands democracy. No one is really free until everyone is free. Maybe instead of focusing on how much your child is having a hard time, instead of suing the school district, find a kid whose parents can’t afford blue light glasses and get some to them. Winter will turn to spring and kids will be back in school soon enough. Maybe we too could pull on some big, fat, world-round glasses and see from points of view other than our own.
Nicole Walker is a professor at Northern Arizona University, and is the author of Quench Your Thirst with Salt and a collection of poems, This Noisy Egg. She edited, with Margot Singer, Bending Genre: Essays on Creative Nonfiction, and is the recipient of a fellowship from the National Endowment from the Arts. The thoughts expressed here are hers alone and not necessarily those of her employer. For more letters, visit www.nikwalk.blogspot.com.