Perspective-giving glasses on a round planet

These parents aren’t advocating for the kids whose parents have no access to childcare. Where schools are where the showers are. Where the 2nd grader helps her kindergarten sister log on to Zoom in the morning. Where she makes her sister lunch. They don’t see the teachers who take workshops all day Saturdays to learn how to make online education more effective. They don’t see the teachers lining up for a vaccine so they can get back to the classrooms. The idea of school choice has percolated through every ounce of these parent’s perspective. They should get to decide when the pandemic numbers are good enough to go back to school. Such freedom! But, as we learned with the insurrection at the Capitol Building, freedom without perspective misunderstands liberty. It misunderstands community. It misunderstands democracy. No one is really free until everyone is free. Maybe instead of focusing on how much your child is having a hard time, instead of suing the school district, find a kid whose parents can’t afford blue light glasses and get some to them. Winter will turn to spring and kids will be back in school soon enough. Maybe we too could pull on some big, fat, world-round glasses and see from points of view other than our own.