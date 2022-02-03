Nicole's impossibly possible Ideas: The 'what if' of combatting climate change

I’m teaching a climate science writing course this semester. On our second day of class, we pulled out the threads of the difficulties of writing about climate change and tied ourselves in a bunch of knots.

The core of the current argument seems to be—what should individuals do when we know it will take more than individual effort to stave off the worst effects of climate change? It’s a sticky wicket because we are, indeed, individuals and we only have ourselves to commit to change. To foment action in others, we hope to inspire both individual and collective action. And yet, we know we can only inspire by focusing on the small details—the stories of the Eastern Owl’s loss of habitat or the work by climate scientists at NAU who study carbon sequestration in soil.

It’s ironic, or at least paradoxical, that to make anything big happen, you have to take billions of tiny steps and write billions of tiny stories, like the accretion of snowflakes that you hope, one day, accumulate enough to make that avalanche that will create change.

In the speculative fiction writing world, there’s another argument (besides the individual versus collective action argument) that’s riding the opinion waves. So much speculative fiction about climate change is dystopic. The human race is unlikely to survive in most cases. If some humans do survive, it’s into a Madmax-like, violent, suffering world. In this fiction, we see how humans’ failure to act leads to desertification and dying of thirst, as, say, in Anthony Doerr’s “Cloud Cuckoo Nest,” or being forced onto work farms to till the only fertile soil left as in Matt Bell’s "Appleseed." I love reading these books because I’m on the same page. The future looks not only bleak but embarrassingly flat and dead. It’s embarrassing because it’s true. We aren’t doing anything. And we are, as the film “Don’t Look Up” showed, on track to destruction, even if climate change is a bit slower than an asteroid.

My charge to my students, and myself, is to recognize the path we’re on, acknowledge the presumably grim ending, but also try to imagine a different future. How can we hope for a non-dystopian future if we can’t write one?

Admittedly, utopias can be boring. Everyone works together. The orchard always produces apples. Everyone sleeps in comfortable beds with soft sheets. The well never runs dry and the water from it is cold and pure. What kind of story is that? Yawn, some might say.

But let’s imagine that our biggest enemy is climate change. That kind of foe is bigger than Thanos, Ronan, Willem Dafoe, than the CIA or the KGB or QAnon. Then, perhaps our struggle for a utopian dream isn’t so dull. Perhaps every short story about soil sequestration and every essay about the recovering of the Eastern Owls will be as fascinating as a car chase down the steps of a piazza in Rome. We will argue the details. But, after fourteen minutes of complicated discussion, we will band together to say, all right folks, let’s do this.

And what shall we do? Flagstaff is a good place to start. It’s small enough that you can visualize the threat of growth, development and climate change, so much so that the pressure to get something done weighs heavily. Flagstaff is full of weightlifters and otherwise athletic folks. Let’s lift this weight.

Begin with particular characteristics of the place. Flagstaff is a train town. Imagine this: Alongside the Santa Fe/Burlington Northern Tracks, we build another set of tracks for a high-speed train that takes us from one end of town to the other. We spend most of our lives on Milton and 66 so why not park at one end and ride to the other without driving your Ford F-150? Perhaps you think this is a truck town—which, you would think, from the number of trucks, that it is. So often I see a single driver, carrying zero passengers in his double-cab, hauling zero tons of anything in the truck bed. Maybe a truck share program with trucks available at either end of the light rail?

How about nothing but solar power? People move here for the 298 or some-odd days of sunshine, perhaps we could ask the photovoltaic panels to move here with them. No construction without panels. With enough solar panels and investment in batteries, we could heat our homes with heat pumps instead of natural-gas furnaces. NAU can invent lab meat so Culvers can stay in business but the levels of methane, which warms the planet even more quickly than carbon dioxide, will drop.

Or, what if we decided to become a plastic-free town? If you want a Diet Coke, you drink it from aluminum cans. Reusable bags at the grocery store. Washable containers from your take-out.

What if, instead of idling your car in line at Dutch Bros, Dutch Bros developed a bike delivery program? Their cheerful and joyous employees bring you your drink on their bikes, generous, happy faces more important than perfectly hot and cold beverages. What if we let our kids take the school bus instead of driving them and picking them up and letting our cars idle while we wait for them? What if, instead of yelling at the slowpoke in front of you as you turn the curves down Oak Creek Canyon, you took a tram instead, overlooking the creek and the changing leaves?

These ideas are impossible, of course, until they become possible or until it’s too late. These impossible ideas aren’t the only ones. There are a million individual better ones. Let’s pick them all and make them happen. Optimism is a radical act.

Nicole Walker is the author of seven books, most recently Processed Meats: Essays on Food, Flesh, and Navigating Disaster. She teaches at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. The words here are her own and do not necessarily reflect those of her employer.

