Nicole's impossibly possible ideas: Take your parents to school day!

Picture this: Late 80s, early 90s in Salt Lake City. The inversion caused by a high pressure that sets over the valley hadn’t become an all-winter ordeal yet. Then, only for a few weeks in January did the particulates from the refineries, coal plants, and automobiles stitch their way into the low-lying clouds, dropping the temperature in the city into the 20s while up at the resorts, people skied in shorts and t-shirts. Downtown, socked in with gray was made grayer still by the concrete overpasses and shuttered stores. People worked downtown but fled to the suburbs in their particulate pouring automobiles. They also came down to the Temple for General Conference. Then, the entirety of the city was flooded by Members of the LDS Church. Those of us not members of the church skulked around the outskirts of the Temple, hanging out at Bandaloops or The Painted Word or The Speedway Café.

I saw a lot of shows at The Speedway, like Butthole Surfers, Fugazi and 7 Seconds. My boyfriend and I bought our albums from Raunch Records. My best friend Rebecca and I drank coffee at The Painted Word while listening to our friend’s band, Da Neighbs, practice on their stage. My one-day-would-be husband also saw shows at the Speedway. One morning, after getting home from the Speedway too late, he slept in the next morning, missing class. He had missed too many classes. His mother was called. At the time, they were trying a new experiment where your parent or guardian had to sit next to you during detention. Erik’s mom, who worked her way up from telephone operator to senior database administrator, still worked the graveyard shift those days. Instead of sleeping, she was forced to come sit by Erik for an hour of detention. She sat there, her hair long and ponytailed, her thin frame straight and firm. She didn’t yell at Erik. She didn’t ground him. She is the kindest person in all the world but she does have one powerful tool: she can give you the silent treatment for as long as she sees fit, her silence as punishing as a high-pressure inversion. Erik’s mom didn’t talk to him for a week. He never missed another class.

As the midterm races heat up, the latest wedge issue has become parental rights in the classroom. A movement grows concerned that students whose ancestors were slaveholders are learning that their ancestors were slaveholders. They’re reading books that describe the forced marching of Indigenous People across the land. They’re learning something called “common core math,” which was designed by Karl Marx and Chairman Mao to make Germans and Chinese better at math. Sometimes, in the schools, they are learning to share and sometimes even listen. What’s next? Lessons about the number of species killed due to habitat loss? The number of homelands destroyed by rising waters and mega-fires due to climate change? This must be stopped.

My son’s school held a back-to-school night. Four parents joined. Another check-in-with-your child’s teacher event was held. I was the only one who showed up. Parents picket in front of school board meetings but don’t actually attend school board meetings. The membership in Parent Teacher Associations is at an all-time low. And yet, parents want 100% input in the curriculum and support the teachers provide. So, I have an idea.

The take-your-parent-to-detention model could be adapted to be a great way to make sure your child isn’t steered into territories of critical thinking. Instead of driving one’s particulate and carbon spewing automobile to drop your child off at school, park that car! Walk your kid through the doors. Say hello to Nancy, the secretary, and then nod to Heather the attendance officer. Walk down the hallways where, because you’re an adult, the kids will swim around you like schools of fish around a blind shark. Head into the classroom. Take a seat. The chairs might be a little small but it’s worth it. You want to make sure your child is getting the best education and you know best. Sit there while the teacher helps a student hang up their backpack, gets a granola bar out for another, hands another a tissue. Listen. It’s going to be a bit of an adjustment but thanks to your presence, your dear child will have only the most filtered version of history and literature known to man. Use the word man instead of human because only sheep think language should be inclusive.

A dominant culture likes to dictate what you learn, where you go, how many questions you get to ask – a heavy cloud, suppressing. The best thing about those shows in 80s and early 90s was the way we pushed back against that culture. Slogans like “Meat is Murder” and the lyrics from the SubHumAnz “From school to work to war to death from the cradle, to the grave” still form a backbone of parts of the resistance. These shows were a place where inclusion reigned —exclusion was the domain everywhere else. That extra attention in the classroom with their parents or guardians sitting right next to them? I can just imagine how much the kids will love that pressure. Critical thinking has a way of pushing back against suppression. I can’t wait to see how the kids will push back against a suffocating, parent-filtered education. All we did was go to shows and skip a few classes — but back then, except for detention, we got to go to school and learn to think for ourselves.

Nicole Walker is the author of seven books, most recently Processed Meats: Essays on Food, Flesh, and Navigating Disaster. She teaches at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. The words here are her own and do not necessarily reflect those of her employer.

