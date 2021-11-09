Nicole's impossibly possible ideas: Second homes for all!

One of my dear friends who teaches in Flag spent much of the pandemic looking to buy a house. She had a solid down payment but every time she’d make an offer on a place, someone would come in with a cash offer, no appraisal necessary. If you need a mortgage, you need an appraisal. The new rules since the bubble burst require appraisers to be much more realistic than they were back when I sold my house in Salt Lake. But if you don’t need an appraiser, and the buyer is waving cash in front of you, and you’re moving to another community where housing prices aren’t spiking, then, even all the letters of love of house my friend wrote can’t win her a house.

I have another friend who has been working with me at NAU for 10 years who has been saving up to buy a house. She finally found one she fell in love with and could afford. Her real estate agent said, “Yes, it looks like you could afford that house – if cash buyers don’t come in and offer another hundred grand.”

Of course, they did.

My students rent rooms not apartments. The unhoused population is growing. The number of people living in their cars is growing. The growth in the property value in my house is in direct correlation to those people not being able to afford to live indoors.