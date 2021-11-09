Nicole's impossibly possible ideas: Second homes for all!

I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but Flagstaff property values have reached new heights.
There was, perhaps, a time when I was all aboard the boat that floated the idea that the higher the property value of your home, the better off you are. But that boat has sunk and even though the value of the house I bought is higher now than when I bought it, it brings me no sense of safety, joy or community.
I moved here with my partner and my 3-year-old daughter in 2008. We bought our house in the Continental Country club for about $400,000. We had enough for a down payment thanks to the house we sold in Salt Lake City in 2006 for twice as much as we bought it because of crazy-times-real-estate-bubble. We lost a portion of that in Michigan when we bought at the height of their market and sold as prices started tapering off. We thought they were tapering off here in Flag but, as the bubble burst, we saw our home value go down by $10,000 then $20,000 and eventually $70,000. It stayed that way for a long time. We weren’t quite underwater, but almost. Then, in the past few years, we’ve seen the property value click up and up and up.
I know I am lucky. I have a house. I have some equity in it now. I haven’t experienced enough hardship that has forced me to sell at a low price. I haven’t lost my job as so many did at NAU these past few years. I haven’t gotten divorced or overly committed to an addiction I can’t afford. I am so lucky. So, why does this house price make me so sad?
One of my dear friends who teaches in Flag spent much of the pandemic looking to buy a house. She had a solid down payment but every time she’d make an offer on a place, someone would come in with a cash offer, no appraisal necessary. If you need a mortgage, you need an appraisal. The new rules since the bubble burst require appraisers to be much more realistic than they were back when I sold my house in Salt Lake. But if you don’t need an appraiser, and the buyer is waving cash in front of you, and you’re moving to another community where housing prices aren’t spiking, then, even all the letters of love of house my friend wrote can’t win her a house.
I have another friend who has been working with me at NAU for 10 years who has been saving up to buy a house. She finally found one she fell in love with and could afford. Her real estate agent said, “Yes, it looks like you could afford that house – if cash buyers don’t come in and offer another hundred grand.”
Of course, they did.
My students rent rooms not apartments. The unhoused population is growing. The number of people living in their cars is growing. The growth in the property value in my house is in direct correlation to those people not being able to afford to live indoors.
A lot of these cash buyers are investment companies— Airbnb, VRBO, Zillow. I kept wondering who has all this cash — well, of course, it’s not individuals, it’s a corporation — perhaps one of those good, solid corporations who pay few taxes. And Arizona properties! Such a bargain in such a low-tax state. The effective property tax rate in Arizona is 0.6696. That means that if your home is assessed at $100,000, your property taxes would be $600. The national average would put the same house's taxes at $1,150. Second homes are taxed at the very same low rate although they do not benefit from the rebate often afforded those whose only home is located here in Arizona.
If you are a corporation looking to make serious money while paying few taxes, you should definitely come to Arizona and buy up all the properties so you can rent them to travelers for $300 minimum a night. That is great for the rest of us and great for our communities, she said, sarcastically.
I look around my neighborhood. It’s not as desolate as it used to be but there are still a good number of second homes. All winter, they sit empty. Second homes are rough on neighborhoods. The number of people pitching in to rake pine needles, look out for lost cats and to help shovel driveways is limited. My kids don’t always have friends down the street to play with. But worse are the Short-Term Renters. They who wheel out an overstuffed garbage can so their weekend’s plastic-wrapped festivities blow their evidence down the street. The 14 cars idling in the driveway as the cars warm for people not used to temperatures below 60 degrees.
In the winter, especially if there’s no snow for skiing, these houses sit empty. I see people who have no shelter walking around downtown, used to cold but not used to sleeping in it.
How about this idea: Since Arizonans get to use services like roads (bumpy) and schools (underfunded) and sewer systems, police, social workers and fire people for such a bargain, maybe that bargain could be struck so that all people have a place to live. When second homes and rental properties aren’t being used, people without homes can stay in them. Homeless shelters cannot keep everyone warm in the winter but million-dollar mansions can. If property values rise, as tides do, let’s do what oceans do and raise all the boats equally. Let’s not let the vast resources that go into homes be underutilized for much of the year. Let’s create neighborhoods with actual people in them where kids can play and no one lives in crappy conditions or outside.
Or, perhaps, we build an artificial lake for boats for local owners, as they do in Telluride. There, a neighborhood is protected by housing spikes. If you work in town, you can buy into this community. You cannot sell your house for astronomical rates to Tom Cruise, but you can be assured that your neighbors and you will be able to afford to live where you work — which is becoming impossible in Flagstaff now.
Limits on short-term rentals, housing for local workers and quadrupling tax on second properties might be more likely responses. I, for one, prefer the idea of anyone who works in town gets to live in these empty second homes. We will build an interconnected, vibrant community for nine months of the year. In the summer, we’ll take our boat to the water as it has risen just high enough for all of us.
Nicole Walker is the author of seven books, most recently Processed Meats: Essays on Food, Flesh, and Navigating Disaster. She teaches at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. The words here are her own and do not necessarily reflect those of her employer.