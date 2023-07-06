I was born in Salt Lake City, Utah. The nouns in that sentence define nearly all of my writing. My hometown, paradoxically named, shaped my aesthetic. I write from a first-person point of view and from a place that defined and shaped that I. I am more Salt and Lake and City than I am a plain I. Salt is a noun, but here, it is an adjective, describing a kind of lake. It also describes a kind of writing, irreverent, maybe even sailor-like. The lake part is a misnomer if the word “lake” means potable water and schools of fish. The lake I grew up near is an undrinkable one. The word “city” doesn’t seem to capture the feel of the town. Tumbleweeds still roll down State Street. Its streets are laid out on a grid, in a perfect square, each road big enough to turn an ox-cart around. The city seems like more like a map of a city than a city itself.

In 1847, as the wagons emerged from Emigration Canyon, into what is now called Salt Lake City, a band of silver blue water streaking across the western horizon. The pioneers must have been enchanted by the promise of a lake, a refuge from the arid trek they’d made from Missouri. Soon enough, they realized that the lake was too salty to be of agricultural use, but still, this valley held to its word. Rivers that ran from the mountains provided fresh water to build the homeland they desired. Although Shoshone and Paiute peoples had practiced irrigation for years, they began in earnest to divert that fresh water to their crops and homes and eventually, businesses and mining operations.

That diversion has worked so well that Salt Lake boasts one of the fastest growing population centers. To visit Salt Lake, a city in the second most arid state in the country, is to be surprised by how green the landscape is, how Edenic in its emulation of Illinois grasses and Missouri Hawthorns. Linden and maple trees line the wide city streets. Lawns make perfect squares in front of bungalows and duplexes, mini-mansions, and ranch houses. Golf courses undulate across wide patches of town. Farmers grow beets and corn and alfalfa for horses and cows. The settlers took the mountain water destined for that western-edge, blue-gray lake and converted it to the many shades of green that color the valley.

The Great Salt Lake forms the remains of Lake Bonneville, that ancient lake, vast and full of life. Earlier climate changes, like the end of the ice-age 14,000 years ago, forced Bonneville to retreat into the basin. No longer teeming with myriad sea creatures—now, the Great Salt Lake teems only with brine shrimp—the only creature that can survive the salinity of a sea that collapsed on itself, doubling down on its minerals, then doubling again.

Although the pioneers didn’t find the lake useful to their purposes, the lake is not useless. It supports millions of migratory birds. A unique-to-this-lake algae prefers the heavy salinity of the Great Salt Lake feeds the billions of brine shrimp that feed those migratory birds. In addition to feeding the birds, the brine shrimp form an industry that packages the shrimp for aquariums across the word.

But the descendants of those pioneers mostly have turned a blind eye to the evaporating, underfed, divided lake. The lake is under existential threat. In October 2022, the water level in the Great Salt Lake reached an historic low. The lake, divided in half by a rail causeway, prevents freshwater from reaching the northern end. The salinity is now too high even for the life that has adapted there. And, the lake, an industrial dumping ground, protects the population from the toxins that have been dumped there. The water traps what has been buried by mining operations—arsenic, antimony, copper, zirconium, mercury, and selenium and other heavy metals. As the water evaporates, those toxic metals will be exposed to wind which will carry them beyond this state’s border.

This year, Salt Lake’s Wasatch Mountains collected even more snow than our Peaks. More than in 1983, the year when the valley flooded and State Street was turned into a river and Governor Bangerter ordered pumps to pull excess water from the lake. This year, because of this weird cool June we are experiencing in the west, Salt Lake didn’t flood, although Bear River Bird Refuge, is inaccessible.

The Utah legislature is rejoicing! The lake is restored! The arsenic cloud threatening the lives of 1.5 million people is forever buried again by out God-sent waters. The Yellow Cake Caucus, a group of ultra-conservative legislators, naming their caucus after processed uranium to show their commitment to resource extraction and wilderness eradication, no longer have to propose cutting down forests to prevent trees from sucking up all that precious water that cattle ranchers so clearly deserve. We are saved, says the legislature.

But as we can see from here in Flagstaff, this great amount of water is a blessing, but it’s also a surprise. It’s so out-of-step with our recent weather patterns. Drier and hotter had been the prediction. Now, it’s suddenly cool and wet. There’s a chance that this may indicate a new pattern. Maybe the most severe drought in recorded history is over. But maybe it’s not. And that’s the real problem. Just as the weather forecasters predict no rain for Wednesday and then it pours, not knowing what the weather will be is a hard way to live and a hard way to plan. How much money should we spend on flood mitigation? How much on wildfire management? How do we know when to plant crops or when to pick them? And, in the case of Salt Lake, do you just keep pouring sludge into the lake, believing enough salt water will keep the toxins dormant? Perhaps, we need a better plan than hoping next year will be like this one. I mean, I loved it. I cross-country skied every day. My nose is reacting to pine pollen instead of wildfire smoke. The wildflowers are blooming. But the wind is picking up at strange times. The monsoon might be on its way or already be gone. Not knowing is scary. Almost as scary as an arsenic cloud.