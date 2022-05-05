Nicole's impossibly possible ideas: Once upoon a time teaching was possible

Once upon a time, it was possible to teach in public schools. In fact, I think it used to be great. I remember my favorite teachers — Mr. Oates who taught English and Creative Writing and encouraged me to read more Margaret Atwood and less Anne Sexton and Sylvia Plath but who wrote things like, “this is a real poem” on some of my work, sending me down this path of writing for a living. I love him and forgive him. Mr. Vanderhooft, my chemistry teacher, taught me that humans have probably stunted human evolution because we adapt the environment to suit us rather than adapting to the environment. He also was severely bummed when I didn’t take AP Chemistry with him because I said I thought it best to take physics so I could be more well-rounded. But chemistry, maybe even before writing, was my true love. Students then, as now, don’t always listen to their teachers.

Once upon a time, teachers had a job they could count on. They knew the deal—not great pay but some level of security, some respect in the community, a modicum of autonomy in their curriculum. Students are probably no more difficult to teach now than they were then but they didn’t have tiny televisions in their pockets, tiny bullies, tiny girlfriends, tiny video games. Students might have been bored enough to truly listen to their teachers! At least some of the time.

The job that once was possible has become impossible. Some of the best teachers I know are leaving their jobs this year. An inspiring physics teacher. A devote-your-whole-soul-and-self elementary teacher. A versatile government, economics, and history teacher. An amazing math teacher. These teachers have devoted various numbers of years to their profession but this year, it seems, they could not take it anymore.

If you know my column from before, Letters to Ducey, I wrote over five hundred letters beseeching Governor Ducey to support teachers. But Ducey seemed to take each opportunity to debase, defund, and defeat the teachers. From working to overturn propositions to raise taxes a tiny bit to hoarding the budget surplus, Ducey has made it clear that he won’t rest until the public schools are private, charter, or work farms. I used to think I was being hyperbolic when I said things like that. Now that I’ve seen what’s happening in the legislature this year and with the teacher exodus, I don’t think I’m exaggerating at all.

The legislature has introduced new a funding structure that guarantees less funding for schools. They’ve introduced a bill that means teachers do not need to be certified. They’ve introduced bills that proscribe and prescribe what teachers are allowed to teach. It’s one thing to go to work every day from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., to coach afternoons and on weekends, to offer study sessions during lunch break, to take additional jobs to pay the bills, to bring their own supplies to the classroom, to find coats for kids who come to school without one, to advise students on where to go to college, to correct their homework not one, not two, not three, but four times to make sure they get it right. But it’s another thing to receive 67% of what other college-educated employees in the state receive. It’s another to lose authority over your curriculum even though you went to four, sometimes six, years of college to learn how to teach. It’s an insult that you cannot support your gay or transgender students, cannot teach ideology-challenging books, that you can’t teach the actual history of the United States for fear someone says your unit on the Civil War might actually mention that a lot of people, even our founding fathers, kept slaves. To take away respect, autonomy, support, and meaningfulness is a perfect recipe for dissolving public schools.

Public schools are the first and most important tool for democracy. From teaching kids how to read to teaching them how to think for themselves, experienced teachers are necessary for them to be fully functional citizens. As teachers flee and untrained dilettantes take their place, staying for half a semester until they realize that educating people is hard, the schools will fade away one by one. And then, when there are schools left only for those who can find a way into these special schools where admission is a game and those with money and connections know how to play, the basis for democracy will fade away with them. The feudal system and the aristocracy return. Perhaps the oligarchs of this fine country will be so kind to offer the kids who don’t win a spot in their charter schools a rake or a hoe or something so they can work that farm like the non-aristocratic kids were born, in their minds, to do.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0