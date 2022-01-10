Nicole's impossibly possible ideas: Moving to The Grove and other dreams

Yesterday, while shopping for a last-minute Christmas gift for my daughter Zoe, I parked in Aspen Place at the Sawmill. Zoe’s requested a tank top from Lululemon. It’s her big gift for the year. Also, this tank top had better last for 14 years. I pulled my car into a spot in front of Majestic Marketplace where I was going to meet my friend for a holiday glass of wine. Tank top purchased, I walked past my car, into the bar, and sat at a hightop. We chatted about dogs with pulled ACL muscles and how many gallons per mile our hybrid cars got and what we were getting our mothers for Christmas.

I wasn’t there too long but long enough that when I returned to my car, I heard a strange humming. I looked around. Who was letting their car idle? I looked inside the window at my dash. Why were my lights on?

I opened the door. I got in. The humming? It was coming from my car. I’d left it running while in the shops—for an hour. I immediately started crying. Not only do I hate it when people leave their cars to idle, I hate hypocrisy. Now, here I was, a perpetrator of both. Admittedly, my car does eventually turn off most of the time when it’s idling but still, what kind of role model am I? A no kind. Or a bad kind. I cried all the way home.

Zoe had just written a speech for her English class about idling cars. She read it to me several times before she presented it. “Did you know that idling your engine for just one minute produces as much carbon monoxide as smoking three packs of cigarettes?” She asked rhetorically. “The children that walk past your car when it is idling, breathe in this vehicle exhaust. This exhaust has tiny particles “that are able to travel right past their nose and throat’s natural filters and reach their lungs.”

“I also care because I’ve lived in Flagstaff for the majority of my life, and I’ve seen the impacts of climate change. Most people on earth right now can see how climate change is affecting their hometown if they truly look. Dry summers, fires, no rain or snow, the list goes on and on. Over the summer, my family and I went to Lake Powell where you could see where once the water line hit, now, is just dry rock. Look around. Look at the low water level of Lake Mary. You can just feel the dryness. Climate change is not hard to see. If we keep this up, what’s Flagstaff going to look like in 20 years? 50? Most people rely on hope. But hope isn’t enough. We have to take small action steps. That’s why I feel like it's my responsibility to bring awareness to something that can truly have an impact on the health of this world. And it's simply just turning your key. Just think, anything at this point is better than nothing. And idling your car creates gases that contribute to the greenhouse effect.”

Here I was, telling Zoe that after she presented her talk, we should make business cards that quoted from the Department of Energy Website, “Researchers estimate that idling from heavy-duty and light-duty vehicles combined wastes about 6 billion gallons of fuel annually. About half of that is attributable to personal vehicles, which generate around 30 million tons of CO2 every year just by idling.”

At the end of her talk, Zoe urges us to, “Turn the key, be idle free.” She continues, “There's something you can do in your day-to-day life that not only helps the health of the Earth, but your children's health too, and not only your children but children in poorer countries. Turn off your car when you wait in line at Dutch Bros. Turn off your car when you wait for a train. Turn off your car when you pick up your kid. This is just a small thing, but Howard Zinn, an American historian said once, ‘Small acts, when multiplied by millions of people, can transform the world.’”

These small acts must be innumerable to make any real difference. And since Senator Joe Manchin refuses to vote for the Build Back Better bill, we’re going to have to do it on our own. From handing out business cards about idling, to turning off our car as we shop at Aspen Place are two small steps. But, as the pandemic has shown we can do even more. We can stop driving altogether. Or, at least in the summer, when the NAU students go home. We can move into the open apartments. We won’t need to drive. We can walk to work. Walk to REI. Walk down by the Rio de Flag behind the Willow Bend Environmental Education Center. We won’t forget to turn our cars off because we won’t be driving. Think of the money we’ll save too. No gas. No car payments. No car insurance. Just you and me, neighbors who, finding that our cars pollute not only our atmosphere but our expanding town and distant communities, will be able to afford Lululemon and Whole Foods. And, if you do cry all the way home, at least it’s just a few short steps away.

Nicole Walker is the author of seven books, most recently Processed Meats: Essays on Food, Flesh, and Navigating Disaster. She teaches at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. The words here are her own and do not necessarily reflect those of her employer.

