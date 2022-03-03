Nicole's impossibly possible ideas: Money talks but it don't sing and dance

The impossible isn’t always impossible although once you name something thus, it portends to be.

I am teaching a climate science writing course this semester and our primary question is how can we begin to convey the devastating effects of something so large—so beyond our comprehension? I, as frustrated as my students, tell them that it takes 12 days to count to a million. 32 years to count to a billion. So when we try to think of the 7 billion people on the planet who we have to convince to reduce, nay turn back, the 416 parts of carbon dioxide by million parts of air—more CO2 in the atmosphere than there has been for 4 million years–we get overwhelmed. The numbers of people, parts, years. How do we begin to work with such huge figures if we don’t even have time to count them?

But other people have successfully done the impossible; like protecting the right to give money to any candidate as per the 1976 Buckley v. Veleo case, which argued before the US Supreme Court that money is protected free speech. You would think this would be an impossible argument. Speech is a guaranteed individual right. Speech connects directly to the human body—tongue, lips, mouth. To speak, you must have something specific to say. To classify money as speech is to put lips on a dollar bill. What does a dollar bill have to say? To imagine money being protected by the First Amendment seems like an impossible idea. But those with money don’t start with the impossible, they start by renaming the impossible, possible, just as labeling speech as money, suddenly became precedent.

I guess Neil Diamond was right. “Money talks, but it don’t sing and dance and it don’t walk.”

If you’re interested in promoting candidates, it’s not the single dollar that talks. It’s the many. The many talks to the court. The many talks to the legislatures. What seems clearly unjust is that those with more money have access to more speech.

For example, the Arizona Daily Sun reported in early February that a candidate, Lori Matthews, received a substantial, or, at least substantial for the local city council race, amount of money from two out-of-state sources. One from Debra and Don Luke, of the Bill Luke Chrysler dealership in Phoenix, who contributed $12,900, and another $12,900 from Tatnall and Roberta Hillman of Aspen, Colorado.

Tatnall and Roberta Hillman of Aspen, Colorado, donate a lot of speech to candidates in small elections. As candidate Matthews herself told the Daily Sun, “It was chump change to him.”

She went on to say: “I can't imagine him wanting any influence. I would be horrified if I found out he did. If I was ever contacted, he'd get his money right back.”

According to the article, Tatnall donates all kinds of chump change to all kinds of candidates: “Laura Boebert, Marjorie Taylor-Greene, Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, and others who are affiliated with QAnon conspiracies and “Stop-the-Steal” campaigns.”

To a billionaire, who, if there were justice in the world, would be confined to counting his billions in a bank vault dollar by dollar for 32 years, a million dollars here and there is nothing. The 2018 Flagstaff City Council campaign costs barely topped $50,000, combined. Matthews has already amassed half that just for herself. Why would someone invested in national politics, who lives in Aspen, Colorado, be interested in supporting a candidate in Flagstaff?

Matthews, who attends the same church as Wendy Rogers, Flagstaff (and environs’) very right-wing representative of our state legislative district, claims she doesn’t know why Tatnall invested in her campaign but I think I understand a bit, now that my climate science writing class has grappled with the numbers.

We recognize that individually, using public transportation, riding bikes, installing solar panels, avoiding red meat is not enough to move the needle on climate change. We realize that advancing legislation through the federal government is taking far too long. Even our own democratic senator, whom we voted for to enact that kind of legislation, has not helped us move the government needle.

What we recognize is that it’s the local community that is going to have the power to make this happen. From rethinking the Lone Tree overpass to limit car travel instead of encouraging it, to supporting more public transportation, to really reimagining Dutch Bros.’ 40-mile line of idling cars waiting for fancy coffee drinks in plastic cups, the numbers we can see and imagine are the numbers we can change. Those with billions give their speech where they want—enough to speak in every town in every state.

What we have on our side is our small numbers in our small town. If we give $10 to everyone who runs for anything around here and then expand, say, write 860 words talking about how important it is to create and rely on our community, we will be louder than all the money in the world. It’s eminently possible. And quick! I wrote this in about two hours and it only took a minute to donate $10—a lot faster than 32 years.

Nicole Walker is the author of seven books, most recently Processed Meats: Essays on Food, Flesh, and Navigating Disaster. She teaches at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. The words here are her own and do not necessarily reflect those of her employer.

