Nicole's Impossibly Possible Ideas: Impossible animals: The javelinas are coming

Bear the Dog tore the muscles in his knee, the dog equivalent of his ACL, so I took a break from running in the forest and instead ran on Butler Avenue alongside the prairie dog town and the remnants of Lake Elaine—a one-time golf course irrigation source, now mired in both mud and litigation between the HOA and the lakeside homeowners. I’ve seen coyotes and foxes outside my backdoor. My mother-in-law saw a mountain lion in the forest where I usually run the dogs. My husband saw an Arizona lynx, a type of very large bobcat, which was, Erik said, the same size as Bear the Dog. Bear weighs sixty-five pounds but pounces like a bobcat, which is how he tore his ACL in the first place.

I’m not a fast runner but I pick up the pace when I run on asphalt instead of dirt and rocks. So I was, for me, trucking down the road, next to a guardrail, turning my head on occasion to look for a prairie dog popping his head out if its tunnel. I do not see a prairie dog but I notice something is running alongside me. Finally, my wild-animal-running-partner dream has come true. The animal is black and running on all fours, its back reaching the top of the two-foot-high guardrail. Is that a juvenile bear? How nice that if my Bear the Dog won’t join me, a black bear from the forest will. It’s not that uncommon to see bears near here. Arizona Fish and Wildlife have to move bears looking for water off the golf courses sometimes. Maybe this one was on his way to the pond near Hole 18.

But the running thing is not a bear. It is not black but gray with bristles. Instead of a pudgy nose, it has a snout and jutting around that snout is a pair of tusks that are not directed toward me at the moment but could be when the rail that separates me from a thundering peccary ends in about forty feet. I run faster than I’ve ever run before, which is still not all that fast but faster than what I now know to be a javelina. I make it past the end of the guardrail first, and haul ass up the hill where I can turn down Mt. Pleasant where I hope the javelinas won’t follow.

Javelinas are rare in Flagstaff. Northern Arizona University Biologist Jason Wilder says that I’m right to think they’re a bit out of place here.

“There are a few other mammals and quite a few birds who hit the limit of their northern end of their ranges right here at the Mogollon Rim…it’s basically the biogeographic limit of the west Mexican tropics.”

But the number of javelinas has shot up rapidly, at least according to neighbor reports. As the climate changes, it snows here in inches and not much in Sedona at all. Which may be why the javelinas, collectively called a squadron, have marched up the hill. When I have seen them in Sedona, they look like little piglets, cute in their ugliness, passive in their grunting, prickly like their cacti cousins, gentle in their low-ground nuzzling. But how we see animals of the wild changes when they move into our backyard, driving our dogs inquisitive, tearing out the 150 tulip bulbs my friend Martin planted, making us blink over guardrails while we try to outrun these animals that are built like small, quadrilateral tanks. Cute is an adjective I’ve rescinded for these gray machines.

The first time I saw javelinas in Flagstaff, Bear the Dog’s knee was still intact, Bear, Zora, our other dog, and I, ran through the woods behind our house. One day, pulling the leash from my hand, Zora tore off down into the gully where she went nose to nose with one of these pig-looking, bristly beasts. She didn’t look daunted. The javelinas didn’t look perturbed. They nosed each other and moved on. But I panic-yelled. Domestic versus wild makes us think our dogs are babies. Which, if you see the kind of caretaking that goes on after Bear the Dog’s knee surgery, they are.

My next-door neighbors warned me that she’d seen five javelinas rummaging through her backyard. A retired linguistic professor, she’s the one who told me the collective term was a squadron. She and her husband bought a new compost bin that purported to keep out wildlife of any kind. But very few compost bin manufacturers know much about javelinas. The javelinas butt their heads against the plastic until all the old banana peels and onion skins fall out.

Traditional javelina territory is desert: The southwestern United States, West Texas, and south into Mexico. Although they look similar to wild boar, javelinas are new-world animals, not related to the pigs of the old world. Females give birth year rounds to ‘reds,’ known as such for their red hair. They sleep in the shade of saguaros and mobile homes—to the second of which they cause damage as they burrow their way under them. They mainly eat agave, mesquite beans, and prickly pear—again, desert food. Except when they eat compost.

But javelinas appear to be wildly adaptable. And although the Flagstaff wilds contain many of their predators—namely mountain lions, bobcats and humans, they seem to be making their home here even in the snow, even without agave for breakfast. They need no mobile home or saguaro shade—the Ponderosa pines provide plenty. After seeing them walk through my backyard in the same formal line the deer walk through, I have tried to be chill upon seeing them. I found the picture book someone had given my kids when we first moved here, The Three Javelinas, based on the story of the three little pigs although the first thing anyone tells you about javelinas is that they are not pigs and that they love Sedona. I have a hard time understanding what the javelinas find attractive in this high desert town—if you don’t ski or mountain bike or climb or appreciate the nostalgia of Route 66, Flagstaff isn’t necessarily a draw.

But of course, like the Phoenicians who come up for the weekends, it’s not only the outdoor activity that attracts. It’s cooler here. In the summer, sometimes 30 whole degrees. How can you begrudge a prickly pig-like peccary a cooler summer?

One night, right after Bear the Dog’s surgery, when we were not supposed to let him jump or run, I took him and Zora out to pee. I stepped gingerly across the ice that hadn’t melted from a month-ago storm. I walked into the darkness, both dogs on the leash, when Zora jumped. Around the corner from our garden box, a javelina bigger than Bear, bigger than Bear and Zora put together, charged toward us. I pulled the leashes, skated across the ice, pushed the dogs inside the house, and slammed the door. The javelina came right up to the window. Trapped in our house forever now, I wondered how the dogs would use the restroom. Perhaps we could sneak out the front of the house where a streetlight beamed provide some kind of protection.

I’m not usually scared of the dark or the forest. Although I walk alone outside in the woods where cougars and bears and bobcats exist, I myself haven’t seen them. Where are the predators? Where are the native animals of these elevations? To my mind, the javelinas have come and eclipsed the potential of seeing the local fauna. “Here’s your wildlife now” climate change seems to be saying. And, I suppose I must ask again, how can I begrudge a creature that walked thirty miles uphill in a snowstorm? At least these guys are appreciating the cooler weather, even in the winter, along with the rest of us, making them as much as anyone, true Flagstaffians.