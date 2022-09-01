Nicole's Impossibly Possible Ideas: A wormhole summer

It was precisely 97 minutes ago that we wrapped up Spring Semester 2022. By the time you’re reading this, it will be September 1 and Fall Semester 2022 will be well underway. They say there’s this thing called summer, but like a wormhole, it’s really just a fold in the space-time continuum. You blink and then you’re already there.

I used to hold this idea of summer like Ray Bradbury does in “Dandelion Wine”. It’s a fantasy of a time that may have never really existed, like some conservatives imagine the 50s, for example—a time when things were simpler if you were a white male with a house, car and a pension. But still, like that idea of the white American Dream, the dream of summer persists. Porches. Lemonade. The smell of a freshly mown lawn. Swimming pools or even more romantic, swimming holes in rivers not so cold they take your breath away. Or even rivers that do.

In May, I set out scheming. Flagstaff’s summer joys are usually abundant. Music in the park. Hullabaloo. Movies on the Square. Even fireworks—if the fire danger isn’t too high—at the golf course. Before Covid, Erik, the kids and I could knock one event a week, sometimes two. We would have friends over for barbecues and sit in the backyard around a propane fire if the fire danger was high and a real fire if the monsoon storms had come.

I suppose some people think that summer is a great time to travel, but I am here to tell you it is not. If you leave Flagstaff, especially early in the summer, the wormhole will engulf you, and you will inevitably miss Hullabaloo. You won’t get in the rhythm of music in the park or movies on the square. You’ll miss shows at the Orpheum or the Amphitheater. I recommend that you save any travel until the week before FUSD schools start when Flagstaff summer already has wound itself up.

And, to avoid more wormhole maleficence, I also recommend not letting your children age. Music in the park is not the same if your kids are not begging you for money to get their face painted or to buy a glow-in-the-sun colored SpongeBob SquarePants ice cream concoction. By letting your children age, you risk them going to movies in the square with their friends, which means your main job is to drive them. Sure, watch the movie on your own, dear parent. See how sitting on the stairs without your special chair because the kids ‘need’ them, and their friend forgot their own.

This summer had its special circumstance. There’s still trepidation about gathering even though most people seem to have surmounted that trepidation and taken themselves to concerts where they danced so hard that the mosh pit followed them and knocked them over and they broke their wrist, impeding their dreams of paddleboarding and of taken surf lessons during the vacation to San Diego they shouldn’t have booked because then they would miss Hullaballoo.

But perhaps, you didn’t break your wrist. Perhaps, instead, you suffered deeper, more troubling damage by the Tunnel Fire or the Pipeline Fire. Perhaps, you refused to go outside because the wind blew so strong that you could imagine the fire sweeping over that mountain, up that hill, around that bend. You might be able to trust fire, but you know you cannot trust wind. Maybe it was too windy for Hullaballoo for you. Maybe too windy at the park. Even too windy at the square. Maybe you didn’t want to leave your neighborhood. Everything seemed dangerous. Two pine needles blown together might conspire to ignite each other. Wind plus a super dry spring plus the diminishing amount of snow plus warmer temperatures due to climate change may make you prefer to stand in your front yard, garden hose in hand, than watch Aladdin for the 25th time or leave town when a spark might blossom into a full-fledged wild fire.

Maybe you kept watching the skies. What did 80 mph winds in June portend? Is this the time to leave town? Possibly, it was your only chance because July hit and so did the rain, and thus, the floods. Now, instead of garden hose in hand, you stood in your front yard layering sandbags against the foundation of your house. Perhaps this is not a good time to travel either.

You may not be able to swim because the lifeguards will close the pool for lightning, and it’s hard to watch a movie in the square while sitting underneath an umbrella.

It has rained over seven inches at my house, and although I’m not in path of flooding, I’ve seen the reinforcements around town. It’s like we’re trying to hold the mountain up with our smaller, plastic sand-mountains. I hate the damage the rain has done, but I so appreciate the storms—we needed rain so badly.

Which leads me to my this-isn’t-really-a-traceable-river-bed point that the summer has been strange but also strangely abundant. I started my tomatoes earlier than it was recommended, covered them at night, and got a tomato about a month earlier than I ever have before. My peas kept growing because the sun has been well-mitigated by monsoon clouds. Erik and I went mushroom hunting and found gigantic puffballs the size of our heads, a flying agaric/amanita muscaria that I know not to eat and some boletes that are special to Arizona and New Mexico. My wildflowers are fighting each other for air space. I typed thousands of words and proofed hundreds of pages. I saw my friends at least once a week, even if we couldn’t barbecue because the grill does not light so well in the rain forest in which I now live. Summer is always too little because it’s always too much. Not everything can squeeze into the space of nostalgia, travel plans, parties and city fun. You can pickle your cukes and put up your cherries, but you might miss peach season because it’s not that summer is over. But, that summer—that dream of abundance—should last all year long, and the point of a wormhole is that you pack a lot of stuff inside it, even if it’s over in an instant.