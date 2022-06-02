Nicole’s Impossibly Possible Ideas Dancing the impossible dance

The world is harder than it seems and bodies are softer than they seem.

Literally, the floor of the world is hard as a rock. I was dancing at the first live music show I’d attended since before COVID. My partner, Erik, had purchased tickets to Built to Spill for Spring 2020 at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Flagstaff. That show was postponed. The “new date” postponed. The “new, new date” also postponed. Finally, April 24, 2022, COVID was lying low, Erik and I met our friend Lawrence for drinks at Uptown. We didn’t stay long at the bar. We wanted a table at the Orpheum where drinks, albeit in plastic cups, could be purchased. The first band, Itchy Kitty, played wild songs with a strong bass. The two female singers did that thing that makes music great—they sang the same words at the same time. The band played their instruments simultaneously. This is what we missed during COVID—anything resembling synchronicity. Stuttering “you’re on mute” was as close to harmonizing as we got.

The mosh pit wasn’t dangerous. Elbows out, knees bent. I knew how to mosh and not get hurt. I mean, I get it. I am too old to mosh but I have been dancing in the pit since they called it slam dancing. At the Indian Center on 13th South, between State and Main, Sean Fightmaster, of SLC Punk fame, drew me out of the mosh pit, to the water fountain, where he held my hair back so I could drink from the stream, then he lifted my head back and kissed me, his mohawk threatening to poke me in the eye. I wanted to go back to the pit where I knew how to dance and where my gender didn’t seem to matter.

But gender, like age, and the hardness of the world and the softness of bodies, do matter—at least in the pit. By the time the next Orpheum band played, Prism Bitch, all members of the band, men, women, and nonbinary, wore League of Their Own baseball dresses. Pink and pinched at the waist, the sock hop styled outfits gave the band even more synchronicity. Matching outfits and matching sounds turned low-frequency resonance high. The concert-deprived audience responded with its own frequency—higher jumping, wider elbowing, harder pushing. I stepped out of the mosh pit—my face is at six foot tall dancer height. I know when wild is too wild for me.

But the mosh pit followed me to the side. Big men with elbows flailing and arms outstretched and locked hard. It only took two hands against my back to push me over. I went down onto the face of the floor that is harder than I thought it was. I couldn’t hear the crack of bone over the sound but I felt my flesh turn Jell-O, my face go hot. I hopped back up. I didn’t want anyone to see me fall. I sat down next to Erik. I knew I was in trouble when he said I looked gray. I hate being caught out softer than I should be. Or than I want to be. This stuff doesn’t happen to Erik. He’s never broken a bone. As Erik took my good arm and walked me toward the door to take me to the emergency room, the mosh pit kept going. Whoever pushed me turned around the pit, elbows out, knees bent, smashing into people at will, his strong wrists fully intact.

Bodies are malleable. As they break, we can see their vulnerabilities as well as their potential. I went home from the Orpheum that night instead of going to the ER. I knew my body had been hurt. I wasn’t going to make my brain suffer too by sitting in hard back chairs for seven hours while I waited for someone to tell me something was wrong with my wrist and I’d have to see an orthopedic specialist the next day. I wrapped a flour towel around my wrist and went to sleep, better able to deal with the wrist trauma the next day. I considered this a practical move—saving time and money. The next day, driving to Instacare, I noticed that Flagstaff Bone & Joint took Walk-in appointments. Sometimes, I do believe in serendipity.

“I think I sprained my wrist,” I told the receptionist.

“We can get you in an hour.”

I had a thesis defense at noon but that gave me three hours. I could brush up on my student’s manuscript while I waited. I only had my phone but I could enlarge the font. My eyes have taken the world hard too, although more slowly and softly than my wrist.

Two hours later, the physician’s assistant arrived in the examination room. “Well, honey, it’s more than sprained. See that bend there? And there’s supposed to be a little jut here. And look at that fracture.”

Truthfully, I couldn’t see anything really wrong. It looked OK to me—I didn’t see any cracks. How could I know which way my wrist should bend? Perhaps I could learn to appreciate this new, tilted version of my hand. What did broken wrists do before surgery? They healed themselves, bent and changed, but still, mostly still falling under the definition of wrist.

I let them go ahead and book the surgery to reorient my wrist to its original direction. Doctors are committed to the status quo and when you’re in pain, it’s hard to argue for your radical notion that perhaps wrists can heal themselves. Now, I have a plate and three screws in my wrist. My friend Beya says I repel bullets like Wonder Woman’s bracelet although it might take an impossible amount of dancing to make my right wrist as technologically advanced as my left.

Nicole Walker is the author of seven books, most recently Processed Meats: Essays on Food, Flesh, and Navigating Disaster. She teaches at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. The words here are her own and do not necessarily reflect those of her employer.

