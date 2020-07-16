Live and learn: It doesn't have to be too late to change course

Dear Governor Ducey,
I want to scream. I want to write you just the letter A with five thousand H’s behind it. Ahhhhhhhhh. But I guess that sound can be heard by the millions of people in this state who are as worried and tired and frustrated as I am. If I can’t articulate myself better than writing, “Ahhhhhhhhh,” then maybe I should get a new job. Not that this particular writing job has made a lot of impact because 300 some-odd letters later, Arizona still ranks 49th in education. Not only have you not restored the astounding cuts you made to universities in 2015, you made new cuts in the middle of a pandemic. Our universities are hemorrhaging because of your and the legislature’s moves. From my house across town, I can see the campus heaving, the city that it is bunching around its middle, blood pouring from the arterial roads that lead to downtown and to Target, to Whole Foods, to 4th Street. All roads from NAU lead to Flagstaff. What you do to the universities, you do to the towns. You do to the people.
So I feel for our campus, its bloody mess. I feel for the students, the professors, the staff, even the administrators. The leaders of this country say go back to school. You say go back to school. The campus is trying to stay afloat just enough to keep itself from completely exsanguinating.
You could say, “Dear universities, we need you. You help the students grow and see and prepare and learn so they can better adapt to situations like this pandemic in the future. Every year we layer new ways for students to figure out how to communicate better, how to heal better, how to sustain the planet better.”
You, dear Governor, could say, “Universities, we need you. We will help you stay afloat for these next six months so you can teach remotely on Zoom until this virus ends. We’ll give you the funding to develop experiential learning that can be done remotely.”
You could say, dear Governor, “We will make it so no one has to get sick or possibly die in order to learn.” In fact, you could say, “Learning matters as much as your life does. So we’re going to make it possible for you to do both—live and learn.”
Most professors are pretty adaptable people. We could make this semester so it is immersive. I’ve worked remotely with students since March and some of the most amazing connections have been made. Students and teacher-fellows have shared manuscripts. They’ve built magazines. They’ve worked with people in their community to record their stories. They’ve taken the pulse of their students and developed their own strategies to teach outside the classroom, to convince the students to do more outreach, to perform services for others, to write and submit and publish their work.
Of course, we didn’t need to be at this juncture. We didn’t need to be number one in COVID-19 cases last week (I think Florida overtook us this week) while being number 49 in public education. You could have kept the stay-at-home order in place until July 6. You could have met this situation head on, knowing it would be a lot of work, but we could do together. Instead, you left it to the individual university, the individual school, the individual person to figure out the right thing to do. You could have been a leader. You should have been a leader.
One of my mom’s favorite sayings is, “Coulda, woulda, shoulda.” She also says, “Live and learn” a lot.
Both are phrases for times when the danger has passed. The danger has not passed. It is not passing. We can make it work. Epidemiologists suggest that if everyone wore masks, we could flatten the curve. They say if we lock down again, we can make it past this first wave. They say, we’re going to have to try to band together until those university-taught virologists make a vaccine. You could have listened. You could have made this work. Let’s hope the live part of “Live and learn” is something we can all say when this is over.
Also: Ahhhhhhhhh!
Nicole Walker is a professor at Northern Arizona University, and is the author of Quench Your Thirst with Salt and a collection of poems, This Noisy Egg. She edited, with Margot Singer, Bending Genre: Essays on Creative Nonfiction, and is the recipient of a fellowship from the National Endowment from the Arts. The thoughts expressed here are hers alone and not necessarily those of her employer. For more letters, visit www.nikwalk.blogspot.com.
