Live and learn: It doesn't have to be too late to change course

I want to scream. I want to write you just the letter A with five thousand H’s behind it. Ahhhhhhhhh. But I guess that sound can be heard by the millions of people in this state who are as worried and tired and frustrated as I am. If I can’t articulate myself better than writing, “Ahhhhhhhhh,” then maybe I should get a new job. Not that this particular writing job has made a lot of impact because 300 some-odd letters later, Arizona still ranks 49th in education. Not only have you not restored the astounding cuts you made to universities in 2015, you made new cuts in the middle of a pandemic. Our universities are hemorrhaging because of your and the legislature’s moves. From my house across town, I can see the campus heaving, the city that it is bunching around its middle, blood pouring from the arterial roads that lead to downtown and to Target, to Whole Foods, to 4th Street. All roads from NAU lead to Flagstaff. What you do to the universities, you do to the towns. You do to the people.