Liberal arts and the pursuit of a well-rounded education

Dear Governor Ducey,
Although it’s not quite the same thing as restoring the funding you cut from the universities in March of 2015, it’s still great news that you’ve used funding from the CARES Act to restore the latest cuts to the public university budget, with federal dollars. As I—along with most of the country—am still reeling from the storming of the Capitol, I’m thinking about what we can do with this country and I keep coming back to this state funding issue and universities. There was this great meme going around after the insurrection that read, “What will you do with a liberal arts degree? Oh, I don’t know. Not be brainwashed by a death cult and storm the Capitol.”
The word liberal is used by some of those Capitol stormers and their friends with negative connotations, but there are only positive associations to the word. Liberal means: 1. willing to respect or accept behavior or opinions different from one's own; open to new ideas. 2. relating to or denoting a political and social philosophy that promotes individual rights, civil liberties, democracy and free enterprise.
“Liberal” covers all the First Amendment rights guaranteed by the government. Accepting other people’s ideas! The whole concept of “freedom” is based on that, but “freedom” is used like a bayonet with the insurrectionists. The word freedom has been dislodged from its liberal roots to mean, “I should get to shoot you for your opposing ideas or for the color of your skin.” But if you keep the idea of “freedom” connected to “liberal,” it’s no longer only about individual rights like the right to infect others with your coronavirus or the right to shoot a young Black boy for walking near your property, but instead about ideas, conversation, civil liberties. Your individual rights are set in a context of philosophy, civility, democracy and opinions—these great abstract words that are hard to qualify, which is why a liberal arts degree is so fun. We spend hours talking about abstractions, how to make those abstractions visible, palpable, knowable. We do and undo definitions. We have opinions and other people have opinions and then we say, “Where’s your evidence,” and someone flips to page 147 of Max Weber’s Protestant Work Ethic and the Spirit of Capitalism.
The university is the place where democracy happens. It might be in preparation for the democracy that happens in the legislature or a court room, but it’s also the democracy that happens in the conference room where people like Mark Zuckerberg discuss how and when to (too late) finally draw the line on keeping those who incite violence off their platforms. The university is where people discuss whether they should discontinue funding politicians who voted against certifying an electoral college vote that had been vetted by every secretary of state and governor in the country. The university is where people practice not only making decisions but finding good evidence in those decisions, be that evidence from history, economic, chemistry or anthropology textbooks. The university is the place where you practice truth and consequences so you don’t have to play them out on the Capitol steps, wondering if the police will arrest you now or later.
Universities are changing. They’ve been following the corporate model for the past 20 years, prioritizing job-readiness and professional development over the liberal arts. I’m not a purist. It’s OK to get a job after you graduate from college. But the direction of universities to pull back from general ed requirements and from humanities programs has led to this moment where fruitful discussion cannot be had because words like liberal, evidence, freedom, civility, liberty (hear the etymological connection there to liberal?) are words that people without liberal arts degrees did not have to spend time finding evidence, making palpable, arguing with their peers in the classroom. If these words are just floating abstractions, they can mean anything. People will use them as weapons instead of rugged concepts to be made real through example and debate.
I keep dreaming that we will get to the point where it’s just too much to ignore. That to bring the country back together, we’ll need everyone to go to college. Everyone is going to have to read a little Max Weber and a little Nietzsche, a little Wordsworth and a lot of bell hooks. If everyone had to have a Bachelor of Arts before they could work as police or legislators, bartenders and referees, we could get back to having a conversation about what freedom really means. Oh, and, Dear Governor, I meant to thank you for diverting CARES funding to education. Thank you! And I’m sorry in advance if funding the universities keeps our government in working order and insurrection, treason and sedition at bay.
Nicole Walker is a professor at Northern Arizona University, and is the author of Quench Your Thirst with Salt and a collection of poems, This Noisy Egg. She edited, with Margot Singer, Bending Genre: Essays on Creative Nonfiction, and is the recipient of a fellowship from the National Endowment from the Arts. The thoughts expressed here are hers alone and not necessarily those of her employer. For more letters, visit www.nikwalk.blogspot.com.