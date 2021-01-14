Liberal arts and the pursuit of a well-rounded education

Although it’s not quite the same thing as restoring the funding you cut from the universities in March of 2015, it’s still great news that you’ve used funding from the CARES Act to restore the latest cuts to the public university budget, with federal dollars. As I—along with most of the country—am still reeling from the storming of the Capitol, I’m thinking about what we can do with this country and I keep coming back to this state funding issue and universities. There was this great meme going around after the insurrection that read, “What will you do with a liberal arts degree? Oh, I don’t know. Not be brainwashed by a death cult and storm the Capitol.”

The word liberal is used by some of those Capitol stormers and their friends with negative connotations, but there are only positive associations to the word. Liberal means: 1. willing to respect or accept behavior or opinions different from one's own; open to new ideas. 2. relating to or denoting a political and social philosophy that promotes individual rights, civil liberties, democracy and free enterprise.

“Liberal” covers all the First Amendment rights guaranteed by the government. Accepting other people’s ideas! The whole concept of “freedom” is based on that, but “freedom” is used like a bayonet with the insurrectionists. The word freedom has been dislodged from its liberal roots to mean, “I should get to shoot you for your opposing ideas or for the color of your skin.” But if you keep the idea of “freedom” connected to “liberal,” it’s no longer only about individual rights like the right to infect others with your coronavirus or the right to shoot a young Black boy for walking near your property, but instead about ideas, conversation, civil liberties. Your individual rights are set in a context of philosophy, civility, democracy and opinions—these great abstract words that are hard to qualify, which is why a liberal arts degree is so fun. We spend hours talking about abstractions, how to make those abstractions visible, palpable, knowable. We do and undo definitions. We have opinions and other people have opinions and then we say, “Where’s your evidence,” and someone flips to page 147 of Max Weber’s Protestant Work Ethic and the Spirit of Capitalism.