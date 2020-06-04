Letters to Ducey: Betsy DeVos and the lack of a future

I’m glad to see things are going so well here in Arizona. The birds are out. The sun is shining. Some of us have decided that the pandemic is over and that they’ll be riding the waves of our local waterways. Back to back and side to side, people in bikinis splash and tube on the Salt River and Oak Creek and Verde and whatever else counts as swimmable in arid Arizona. Some of us rise and shiners are keeping our Groundhog Day going, staying in our houses, cooking dinner for the 72nd time, washing dishes is just another way of singing "Happy Birthday" twice. Sometimes, I have contests with myself to see how fast I can empty the dishwasher. Then there are the people in the middle who are stepping one foot into the vast vat of Covid-19, testing the water by, say, going to the park, staying 6 feet away for others, squinting at the kids in the skate park. They’re standing so close to each other. But they don’t say anything.