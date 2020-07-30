Letters and lectures: The worth of writing

Usually, in the summer, I get a long stretch to just write—at least two weeks. Thirty percent of my job is to write and publish. My letters to you don’t quite count, so to do that part of my job requires a little bit of dedicated time. I try to write during the semester or in between emails to students advising them on their courses and their writing; between classes I’m teaching and working to make the MFA program more robust and fulfilling. But it’s really in the summer that I get to work. I don’t know, maybe people don’t need more words of mine in the world. But again, I’m supposed to do it. I’m extremely motivated by “supposed to,” so in times of true despair, I cling to the part of my job that says, you have to write.

This summer is not a usual summer. This summer is more work than any semester I’ve ever had. Faculty are “off contract” during this time, which means that technically I don’t have to write, but if I don’t write please see above. But this summer has been the summer of desperate entreaty—which I’ve learned a lot about, writing to you. The main kind of writing has been pleading to anyone who will listen, to not eliminate the jobs of the most dedicated teachers I know, writing about curriculum changes, schedule changes, online changes, COVID-19 policies, railing about curriculum changes, schedule changes, online changes, COVID-19 policies. Writing to teacher fellows as part of the Diné Institute to let them know that they are incredible writers and teachers. Writing to students to tell them, yes it will be OK because epidemiologists have said the same thing for months now: wearing masks really does prevent COVID spread. Wear your mask, student. Wear your mask, student’s student.