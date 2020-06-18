Lakes of money: To drown or drain

But as the Black Lives Matter movement makes clear, not everyone was born with pools in their backyard. In fact, some people were born into a heritage where their ancestors had to dig pools for people but were never allowed to alone swim in them. Then, when they were told they could technically dig their own pools, people took their shovels away, their concrete. Sometimes, they dug it just deep enough to be drowned by people who thought there wasn’t enough water to go around, who didn’t really think their lives mattered as much as their own. And the police looked the other way. And some of the police did the drowning.

So many people are drowning—in their neighborhoods, their streets, their nursing homes, their own lung fluids. You without a mask say, no lives matter, especially not those of Black and Indigenous peoples who die disproportionately of the virus, as they disproportionately die of police violence.

Since you, Governor Ducey, are so adept at defunding those social systems that would make it possible for everyone to have a pool, perhaps it’s time to defund the police systems that make it impossible for the water to flow equitably. Perhaps it’s time for you and the people who don’t think Black Lives Matter to take down the dams and let the water run free.

Nicole Walker is a professor at Northern Arizona University, and is the author of Quench Your Thirst with Salt and a collection of poems, This Noisy Egg. She edited, with Margot Singer, Bending Genre: Essays on Creative Nonfiction, and is the recipient of a fellowship from the National Endowment from the Arts. The thoughts expressed here are hers alone and not necessarily those of her employer. For more letters, visit www.nikwalk.blogspot.com.

