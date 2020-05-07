In a galaxy not too far away: A search for the Millennium Falcon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Governor Ducey,

I’m in the middle of a faculty senate meeting while we plan next semester’s return to Northern Arizona University. You know when Luke finds out that Darth Vader is his father and he falls through the trap door of the Death Star? Luke holds onto the edge of the plank by his elbow. He’s lost his hand to his father. Vader wants his son to come back up to join him on the dark side but Luke refuses and let’s go.

Lucky Luke! The Millennium Falcon flies by and catches him as he falls through space.

Oh, where to take this metaphor? I know. Let’s pretend that Vader is COVID-19 and we, social distancers that we are, abandon ship. And yet space is scary and deadly in its own way. Let’s say space is the economy and we are tumbling, tumbling through space. I can feel my stomach drop just imagining what that feels like—both the scary bodily tumbling and the economy’s tumbling.

Do you know who you could be? The hero. Swing by with your big ship and grab us. Take we who are losing students and thus losing faculty and pull us in. Take us into the great flying machine and you, great flyer, you would-be Han Solo. Keep us protected from the virus and from plummeting.