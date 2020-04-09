Dear Governor Ducey,
I have been preparing for this catastrophe since I started writing the book Processed Meats. It has gone through so many titles and forms—From Dining Disasters to Bodies of Girls to Salmon of the Apocalypse to Canning Peaches for the Apocalypse—that the book’s current title feels as descriptive of my relationship to the book as it does to its contents. .Preparing for the apocalypse stems from my Mormon background where people are supposed to plan for the apocalypse, from a family who grew peaches, cherries, pears, apricots, made pickles and jam. With this perspective, the Little House on the Prairie read like a how-to manual for when the grid collapsed.
When I first moved to Flagstaff, I thought growing tomatoes here would be similar to growing tomatoes at Salt Lake City’s 4,200 feet. It turns out adding another 3,000 feet makes growing tomatoes all the more impossible. I feel truly unsustainable in Flagstaff. There’s no water except for Lake Mary. It’s hard to grow food. The apples bloom every year but produce fruit unpredictably. Flagstaff and self-sufficiency do not mix.
I write a fantasy of being able to make it without community or society from the comfort of my home—where I have running water and electricity, heat, and a washing machine. I am not Little House. I can 12 quarts of tomatoes a year and call it good. I know how to make butter and soft cheese, bread with sourdough starter (sort of), kombucha and sprouts. I planted tomatoes and peas. I purchased water walls and grow lights to start the seeds early and to keep the tomatoes warm during our cold, high-altitude nights. But I’m not fooling myself. I cannot live for a year, or even a week, on what I grow in my backyard.
It is people like me, of privilege, whose job is tricky right now but still exists, who can even exercise the fantasy of self-sufficiency. I am not an essential employee. Essential appears to mean: not supported by our government. Our doctors and nurses have run out of personal protective equipment. Our government cut 75 percent of the $2 billion Health and Human Services asked for on February 5. Our government cut the previous administration’s pandemic task force. Our government, including you, Dear Ducey, waited until people started dying to start closing businesses. Our government no longer functions for its people. Our government is now the people on the front lines, intubating its citizens, burying its citizens, checking our groceries, delivering our food, delivering packages and mail and reporting on the grim statistics of how ill-prepared this supposedly rich nation was to help its people.
Thanks to Coral Evans, who led the effort to shut down businesses where people interact, most Flagstaffians have been staying at home for three weeks now, moving early to ensure the community’s safety. I am totally fine, I realize, with never leaving my house again. What was I doing before? Going to dinner? Driving from grocery store to grocery store looking for farro (please send farro!)? It is the definition of privilege to be fine through this. What of the people who are still working at the restaurants, delivering to-go food to our cars? What about the bars that had to lay off their entire staff? What about the hair dressers? The manicurists? These people’s lives are on hold. We have been living in an economy that supports these workers on such a tight margin that one month of suspended operations can destroy lives. I live mainly paycheck to paycheck. It’s hard to imagine how people who live paycheck to paycheck make it when there are no paychecks to be had.
I’m thinking of you, dear Ducey, who, as a Republican, believes in small government, a government so small it leaves its students in 49th place for achievement, its teachers49th in pay, a government that charges Flagstaff for the cost of state employees being paid Flagstaff minimum wage, that works so hard to deny people access to healthcare. The only good thing about this pandemic is seeing how many people live close to the edge. Come this next election, I hope we bring everyone closer into the safer middle. No one can go it alone. The idea of self-sufficiency is a lie, especially in Arizona. We have little water and not nearly enough tomatoes.
Nicole Walker is a professor at Northern Arizona University, and is the author of Quench Your Thirst with Salt and a collection of poems, This Noisy Egg. She edited, with Margot Singer, Bending Genre: Essays on Creative Nonfiction, and is the recipient of a fellowship from the National Endowment from the Arts. The thoughts expressed here are hers alone and not necessarily those of her employer. For more letters, visit www.nikwalk.blogspot.com.
