Thanks to Coral Evans, who led the effort to shut down businesses where people interact, most Flagstaffians have been staying at home for three weeks now, moving early to ensure the community’s safety. I am totally fine, I realize, with never leaving my house again. What was I doing before? Going to dinner? Driving from grocery store to grocery store looking for farro (please send farro!)? It is the definition of privilege to be fine through this. What of the people who are still working at the restaurants, delivering to-go food to our cars? What about the bars that had to lay off their entire staff? What about the hair dressers? The manicurists? These people’s lives are on hold. We have been living in an economy that supports these workers on such a tight margin that one month of suspended operations can destroy lives. I live mainly paycheck to paycheck. It’s hard to imagine how people who live paycheck to paycheck make it when there are no paychecks to be had.