Art and soap: Making the most with what we have

Some of us went and some of us didn’t, which was, probably, the most perfect solution. With fewer people there, there were fewer large group meetings. Most of the events were smaller. There were signs all over reminding us not to shake hands. There was elbow bumping, which I guess I’m working to get behind. There was so much hand washing. Some of the best discussions were at the sink. “Who are you singing Happy Birthday to?” “Why do you sing happy birthday like it’s a dirge?” My friend Zoe told me about the song she taught kids back when she taught preschool. It involves a lot of fingers and coordinates but I learned that you’re not supposed to rinse until the whole 20 seconds are up. So not only did I learn how to use soap better, I learned a new song.

One of the bummers about canceling is that so many artists and writers didn’t have the chance to work on collaborative projects. Usually, I meet at least one or two people with whom I plan a new book project. And I feel so badly for San Antonio. The city was banking on the writers drinking and eating and going to see more music than just the soaping songs.

When I first started writing you, Governor, I reminded you how much money the arts bring to the economy, touting the NonfictioNOW conference in Flagstaff and the 500 international and national writers who attend. I just looked at the Flagstaff Arts Council’s recent research that shows the arts bring $96 million to Flagstaff’s economy, and Flagstaff is a tiny town. Imagine what the arts bring to Phoenix or San Antonio? I don’t like the idea of caring about art for its economic benefit but I do like the idea that with that kind of argument, you have put, for the first time ever, two million dollars in arts funding in your budget. Think of what we can do with a small part of that funding in Flagstaff. And, as crises sometimes inspire art, expect some excellent new songs to go with your handmade soap.

