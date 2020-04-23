Dear Governor Ducey,
Because my letters to you are supposed to be 750 words, I wonder if writing Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhh 749 more times counts as an intelligent response to these trying times.
I’m sitting here reading about the “Don’t Tread on Me” folks joining together at various state capitols to protest being asked very nicely to stay at home so other people don’t die.
“I just don’t believe the numbers,” someone told the Salt Lake Tribune.
We’ve been talking a lot about seeing in my classes this semester—what can and can’t be seen. The trouble with climate change is that you can see evidence of it for a minute here, a month there, but as the effects of climate change move around the planet, there’s not one moment everyone can point to and say, “Look, there it is.” Same with the coronavirus. Some people won’t see the people on ventilators. And, if our plan to flatten the curve works, fewer and fewer people will see evidence with their own eyes. Thus, those who continue to discount the deadliness of this disease won’t believe it until they see a person in a body bag.
I’m also reading about how the federal government choked supply chains to states for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). I’m also reading about the antibody test that, if accurate, could allow us to begin to open businesses, but the federal oversight is so disorganized that available tests are unreliable. I’m reading about how small businesses have been stymied to apply for emergency loans because big chains with big lawyers completely tapped the funds . I’m reading about furloughs at University of Arizona. Plans for a 5 percent deduction in pay, 10 percent deduction, 15. It goes up to 17 and 20 percent at the highest rungs. I’ve read about the “skinny budget” the Arizona legislature passed because the state plans to collect fewer taxes because no one is spending money, except on the golf courses, which are still open because golfers are, like big business, the federal government’s best friends.
As our state has been in recession mode since I’ve moved here, I understand why it’s so hard to save people’s lives. The state government has been starving the universities since then. Since you’ve been governor, our diet has become even more restrictive. We’re trying to survive on 500 calories a day. I started writing you the day after you cut higher education’s budget by $110 million. I’ve kept writing because that money never came back, even when the economy did better. I’ve been writing to you since I found out my friend who had been teaching at Flagstaff High School for 10 years made $32,000. I have been writing to you since she left the U.S. to teach in a place that values teachers.
As education went, so did social services. Unemployment, children’s access to health care, funding of health care agencies, support for low-income families disappeared. These support systems are all connected. Conversations between health care agencies and employment assistance centers, schools and community-based support create a network that not only catches the vulnerable but strengthens communities when disasters hit.
One reason companies are having a hard time developing a good antibody test to determine if we may already be immune to COVID-19 is because there is no government oversight, no government mandate, no leadership.
From the New York Times article, “Antibody Test, Seen as Key to Reopening Country, Does Not Yet Deliver:” “It’s a real mess,” Dr. Osterholm said. “This is the wild, wild West in terms of testing, and at a time when we need real definition of what these tests mean."
Ah, we, here, in the Wild West. I mean. Ahhhhhhhhhhh, we, here, in the Wild West. We don’t need no stinkin’ government, right? We don’t need anyone to coordinate getting masks. We don’t need to be like Germany or South Korea or New Zealand and test and quarantine so well that their economies can safely reopen. We don’t need the government to pour money into research. We don’t need our Governor Ducey supporting education that may lead people to understand what they cannot see. Viruses are tiny and invisible. The whole point is you can’t see them. But our universities and health care systems have become what Grover Norquist wanted: A Government so small, it can be drowned in the bathtub. Or, in the case of COVID-19, so small that a percentage of the population can drown in the fluid of their own lungs.
