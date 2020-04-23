× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Governor Ducey,

Because my letters to you are supposed to be 750 words, I wonder if writing Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhh 749 more times counts as an intelligent response to these trying times.

I’m sitting here reading about the “Don’t Tread on Me” folks joining together at various state capitols to protest being asked very nicely to stay at home so other people don’t die.

“I just don’t believe the numbers,” someone told the Salt Lake Tribune.

We’ve been talking a lot about seeing in my classes this semester—what can and can’t be seen. The trouble with climate change is that you can see evidence of it for a minute here, a month there, but as the effects of climate change move around the planet, there’s not one moment everyone can point to and say, “Look, there it is.” Same with the coronavirus. Some people won’t see the people on ventilators. And, if our plan to flatten the curve works, fewer and fewer people will see evidence with their own eyes. Thus, those who continue to discount the deadliness of this disease won’t believe it until they see a person in a body bag.