A plea for affordable groceries

Happy New Year! It looks like 2021 will probably still happen. One great thing about apocalypse mentality is that every day that dawns is a new surprise. As mindfulness experts argue, living in the moment is the path to happiness. Although I’m not a big believer in happiness—I think self-satisfaction is how we got into the mess that is 2020—I do believe in joy. December is usually the month where we wrest whatever joy we can out of a year that always has its vicissitudes. But the mean of the vicissitudes this year was lower than usually, the nadirs numbered more than the zeniths, the lows felt harder than the highs felt delightful. Still, it’s our job as humans to wring the hell out of a year to try to get some joy out of it, so for our family’s post-Christmas we’re-going-to-have-fun-damnit, we took a trip to Prescott where we rode our bikes around Watson Lake. It was a perfect bike ride for 54 degrees in Prescott. We’d left windy and colder Flagstaff, packed leftover turkey sandwiches, and drove the Ash Fork way down to the lake. There were some hiccups with directions. If you Google the Pea Vine trail, it takes you to a neighborhood, but, eventually, we got there and round this relatively flat rail-to-trail track to ride. We ended at a gravel pit where the bridge over a ravine had washed out. And just like 2020, the second half of the ride felt all uphill against the wind, although it was as mainly flat as the way there.