A fragile house of cards

Erik’s stepdad left a big job at IBM to work at the high school in Wayne County—mainly because he wanted to retire to his cabin near Capital Reef but he also likes to be of use. He’s the part-time tech guy but now also the part-time librarian because funding is low and librarians in Wayne County are in short supply. He’s been a part-time member of his town for 20 years but now that he’s working at the school, he’s meeting people who have lived in the county all their lives. He knows each of the students’ names and all the teachers. He tells Erik and me about someone’s recently engaged daughter who had just started Utah State and about how most kids go to college at Southern Utah University. He knows who runs the post office now and who is selling part of his farm. He said, “The other day, I just found out that our janitor? She’s the mayor of Bicknell!”

One hundred and fifty years ago, when I first started writing you letters, dear Governor, I started thinking about community. Where does it come from and how does is grow? There has been a lot of discussion lo these many years about how rural American and urban American are directly at odds. Rural Americans seem to be saying that their way of life is being decimated by global forces. Urban Americans imagine rural Americans to be stuck in some kind of fantasy of the past. Politicians speak to rural Americans’ plights but they seem to devalue them, as you did when you provided $172 of relief per urban capita and only $116 per capita to small cities and rural areas for pandemic relief. “Let the governors be in charge,” was the mantra. Governors aren’t meant to be organizers of community, necessarily. I suppose they’re not even supposed to be life-savers or role-models. But I did think they were supposed to be fair-shakers, justice makers. I did think they understood basic architecture. That the main floor of the project had to be sturdy before you could build up. That main floor of teachers, students, principals, janitors, tech teams and librarians working in the only community center that survives a pandemic—the schools. And I did think that maybe the governor types would recognize that the more reinforced the rebar of these schools, the higher the surrounding governments, businesses, families and other communities could build. But the way you support this base layer, dear Ducey, is with as much substance as a deck of cards. So fragile, this foundation, that is holding its own, for now.