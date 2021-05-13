A final letter to fall on deaf ears

I’m writing this through slanted eyes. The letters draw my eyes closed. The state squeezes through its commitment to scarcity. You and your buddies want teachers to stop talking about anything controversial in the classroom. You define controversial as “that with which you do not agree.” Water is controversial. Wolves are controversial. Masks and canyons, swimming pools and roads. Trees and birds and even rocks. Apples are controversial. I imagine these newly silenced teachers, in front of the class, telling students to take out a pencil and some paper. Do you know that they still grind paper from old growth forests? Pencils are more sustainable than paper. Shh, teacher. Don’t say a word.

Sometimes I take the measure of a person by imagining what they wish they were rid of. A governor, you would think, would not wish some of the people of his state to disappear. But you are not a regular governor. I imagine you wish these people at the front of classrooms would just be quiet. I imagine you wouldn’t mind if they fully disappeared. I imagine you wish the poor people were gone, even though you do like the work they do. Giving them a wage for their work that would lift them above poverty would be one way to make poverty disappear, but you don’t want them to go that way. I’m sure you wouldn’t mind if all the liberals disappeared, what with their tenacious complaining about the rights of immigrants, the rights of animals, the rights of children. Who are these leftists to even use the word “right”? Left is never right, in your book.