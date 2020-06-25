Wait for it: Finding the spacious inside the restless

As I grew, I moved into other ways of understanding waiting. For the reader in me, waiting is in the taxonomy of suspense. Anticipation builds as my imagination flexes its muscles and sorts through the foreshadowing to see if I am clever enough to predict an outcome or a twist. Waiting has noble elements of discipline, sacrifice and steadfastness. But the most pungent lessons our dominant culture teaches me about waiting are that it is passive and powerless. And worst of all: it is unproductive—a potent, un-American adjective.

The contemporary philosopher Dr. Seuss speaks to the thrill of moving outward into the larger world in his book Oh, The Places You Will Go! The book is a graduation speech staple. In one passage, Seuss relays the pitfalls of The Waiting Place, a way station peopled by lethargic losers: “Waiting for a train to go/ or a bus to come, or a plane to go/ or the mail to come, or the rain to go/ or the phone to ring, or the snow to snow/ or the waiting around for a Yes or No/ or waiting for their hair to grow./ Everyone is just waiting.”