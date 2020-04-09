Voices of an epidemic: Art in a time of trouble

I’ve written about the AIDS crisis in this column before. I wrote, “So many large ideas were lost that decade.” I would like to revise that now to say: So many large ideas were gained. Visibility, for one. The gay community could not and would not hide any longer. Several activist groups grew out of that time. The Gay Men’s Health Initiative, the AIDS Memorial Quilt and, most notably, ACT UP. And here’s what happened to the deep divide between gay men and lesbians: it healed. Both communities now had a reason and a way to talk together. That’s what a virus can do, especially a virus that stretches around the world. It can bridge gaps. It’s an equalizer. The things that keep us apart are often forgotten in a pandemic. When we need more than ever to stay apart, we want more than ever to be together.

Because the human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, was so little understood, and early on its primary victims in the U.S. were a shunned minority, the spread of HIV was largely unchecked for years. No one knew how it was transmitted. Originally known as gay men’s cancer, AIDS didn’t even have a proper medical name until 1982. In this distinct vacuum of information, unnecessary loss led to unstaunched emotions. Grief and fear, that two-headed monster, moved quickly and efficiently through whole communities, threatening the well-being not only of the dying but of those of us who weren’t likely victims, only helpless and grief-stricken friends. In some cities, and places like Provincetown, Key West and Palm Springs, small towns friendly to gays and bolstered by the healthy commerce gay culture often brings, it was more than a decade before the destructive course of the virus turned, before the curve flattened. It took facts, unbiased information and action to stop the spread of HIV, as well as new and affordable medicines. Sadly, infuriatingly, it took the spread of AIDS into the straight community to bring full national attention to the disease.