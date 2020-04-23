Travel bug: Flying the pandemic skies

But that was then, this is now. That seems a lifetime ago, so thorough has been the break between present and past. That was back in January, when friends asked us when we told them of our plans to spend a few months in Australia: “Can you still do that? Isn’t the whole country on fire?”

Well, yes, we could, we responded. The whole country wasn’t on fire any more than all of California was on fire back in October, and anyway we were going to Tasmania—the coolest, wettest part of Australia—and we were going to live in the city, not the bush and just in case we had our smoke masks, N95 certified, because we’d heard that they were hard to find anymore down under.

There’s a lot to tell about all that, but what I want to focus on now is that scene in the airport, when, long before we had hoped to come home from Australia, we found ourselves in the single long check-in line in what seemed an otherwise abandoned international terminal, refugees from our own long-stay working holiday, compelled to come back home because if we didn’t come home in late March it was unclear when we’d be able to come home at all.