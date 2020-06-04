Tom Brown's beautiful boxes: Tear gas and evolution of everything

I first met Tom over a cup of tea in the front of his shop in Cave Creek, Arizona. That’s where the coffin idea took off. He moved up north after that, bringing the whole business with him, and I lost track of him—until last week. Last week I heard from a friend that Tom was sick, and it made me remember that first time, sitting across from one another in his pine-scented wood shop behind his house. The open window in front of me gave a view of the back side of Skull Mesa, where I’d hiked with a friend a few years earlier in the company of a stray brindle greyhound. The greyhound turned out to be Tom’s dog. I told him we kept telling her to go home but she wouldn’t. She clearly liked our company, or the chance to sniff the wind and chase a few rabbits. She was with us all day.

In the shop that afternoon, Tom poured us both a cup of tea. He had an electric kettle and a tin of good English tea—loose tea—and a couple of cups. I was hoping for milk and honey and sure enough, armed for every occasion like a good coffin builder, he had a can of milk and a jar of honey. It was very good tea, strong, the way I like it, but not creating shaky hands. Our tongues were loosened by it though, and he told me the story of how he came to his profession.