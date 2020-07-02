Tipping the balance: This is a good day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“All I need to kick this virus once and for all is lots of hot tea, some lemonade and a clean pair of underwear,” my patient announced as I fastened the blood pressure cuff around her arm. She paused and stared straight ahead, then her head flew back to release a laugh that sounded like the descending trill of a canyon wren. I burst into laughter, too, even though I knew she couldn’t hear me through the two layers of masks, or over the constant humming of the negative air pressure machine. I’ve decided this is what the lines around my eyes are for; to let people know when I am happy.

When the cuff is done squeezing, I peel the Velcro apart to release her arm and, still giggling to herself, she points her chin in the direction of bed three and says, “Also, her phone is dead.”

Room 27, or “the four-bed room” as we call it, or sometimes “the ladies’ room,” has four beds in it, and all feet point to the middle. Once upon a time rooms like this were the norm. They were called wards. Maybe they still are. I love this kind of nursing best, nursing in community. It reminds me of a past life I wish I’d had as a nurse in a TB ward somewhere in the Adirondacks, rolling patients in wicker wheelchairs out onto sunny verandas with quilts over their knees, playing cards, singing and putting on plays with them. Essentially, my dream job.