Three vegan bonbons and one tortilla chip: On community and the unknown

So I didn’t give a speech. Not exactly.

I hope every reader gets a chance to stand on a stage while the sun sets and look out over people who love you and who you love in kind, picnicking on a lawn one summer night after a pandemic. That is a joy and a thrill to behold.

Sugar Hill, the neighborhood in Tucson where Sarah and I rent a wonderful home, was the first Black neighborhood in this American city. My pale presence here is as good a sign as any that the area is beginning to gentrify.

The school where I will be teaching encourages students and faculty to make use of hired mediators if one feels unsafe or if there is a conflict in lieu of calling the police. When my boss relayed this school culture detail, my heart soared.

My new school is on a city block in a real, actual American city that has real, actual American city problems like lack of healthcare, rampant drug and alcohol addiction, financial insecurity, homelessness and often a confluence of those factors cause trouble with us humans. Human trouble needn’t always involve police.