There is no dog: On ridiculous love

When I was a little girl, every Ash Wednesday we went to mass for the priest to smudge our foreheads and remind us that we will die. That was my main takeaway from Catholic “pedagogy”: Everything – you, your parents, your friends, even the sun will die.

And so what do I do with this information? No one and no thing has yet given me a satisfactory response, but perhaps for the teachings of Buddha.

The Catholic answer to my existential query was pray and go to church and take the Holy Sacraments and abide The Bible’s many teachings and be nice to people -- and also, don’t be gay or promiscuous or worse yet gay and promiscuous. Marry for children. F--k your feelings.

I was born nervous, and I certainly didn’t need Catholicism to scare me into being nice. I never derive joy from the pain of my fellow human beings. I wish no one to suffer, not even those who have brought suffering and chaos into my life. Suffering does not serve me, and I try not to serve suffering to others. (Everyone screws up sometimes. Have you ever been in a car with me when I’m driving and lost? Not my best self.)