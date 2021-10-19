The tradition of long walks

According to newspaper accounts, it was a life-changing experience for some.

“Boy, what an experience!,” said one of the hikers upon reaching the top. “We’ve sure got a lot to tell the fellows when we get back.”

And I’m sure they did. It’s a humbling realization to think that a landscape that most of us experience so thoroughly through the eyes can leave such lasting imprints in the memories of those who can’t see at all—a reminder that even a landscape as thoroughly iconized and Instagrammed as the Grand Canyon has new things to teach us.

And it’s a reminder, too, that a good walk is an act of the imagination as much as it is of the body.

“Exploring the world is one of the best ways of exploring the mind, and walking travels both terrains,” is how the essayist Rebecca Solnit put it in her book Wanderlust.