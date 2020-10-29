The shoes of a citizen: Creating connections in a divisive time

And yes, the oath was life-changing in one important way: It gave Carmen and her fellow new citizens the opportunity to vote. When I went to visit her last week, she and her husband Juan were sitting in their backyard in a kind of Shangri-La they’ve created. There’s a water feature, a swing and slide for the grandkids, a covered grilling area, and a pen with two chickens and a turkey. Carmen and Juan seemed happy and glad to see me. I felt the same. I did dare to ask them, both citizens, if they were going to vote in this election. They nodded and smiled and we talked about other things. Then Juan brought it up again. He said, “Margarita. This voting. It is hard to decide who we vote for.”

“No,” I said, and then I said some more, and then the day turned a little dark even though the sun was bright. I reminded myself that to understand others you have to put yourself in their shoes, but all that got me was the realization that I knew almost nothing about Juan and Carmen’s shoes. I knew about their succession of Chihuahuas, each one tinier than the one before. I knew about their children, and I’d met one of their grandchildren. I knew about their work, their many jobs, and the years when their two sons were skipping school and hanging out at the park with the wrong crowd. I sat in a church for three First Communions. I interpreted for Carmen at teachers’ meetings and on the phone with hustlers trying to sell her things she didn’t need. I met her sisters and brothers, the ones who made it to America. I’d seen photographs of her parents down in Durango, Mexico, and heard her say often how the stress in America made life too hard, how she longed to return home.