The Portal: Preparing for the journey to the other side

Wintertime, with its lack of light, turns me inward. While my farm sleeps (it’s more like napping) I can reconnect with my writing practice. The first week of 2021 I retreated with my dearest friend, Karla, who I met while working on a Grand Canyon trail crew in 1997. Since then, we have been seeking the truth of our lives through writing, wilderness and our vocations. For almost a decade, our annual retreat has been a ritual to renew our friendship and our practice as writers. We write, read to one another, walk, drink wine and work through the obstacles (both real and constructed) to sharing our stories with larger audiences. We have both embraced a seasonal life cycle that grants us time away from the pressure and distractions of our day-to-day lives to write. Karla is a travel nurse who splits her year between hospitals in Montana and Arizona, at times living from a camper van.

This year, we stayed at Arcosanti, an urban planning project conceived by Paolo Soleri in 1970 as a response to rampant urban sprawl and consumerism. The place is an experiment in imagination and design where humans and environment interact in relation to one another. It was fitting to visit this living laboratory at a time in our current human history when we need new ways of thinking and being. As we sought refuge from the outside world, reports reached us of a siege on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob protesting the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden. We stayed focused. Our Sky Suite was perched on the roof with sweeping views. The living room had a giant circular window where we sat transfixed as if at the entrance to a portal. On the other side a new way of being in the world awaits. We have burned up the old habits that no longer serve us and are packing lightly for the journey to the other side.