The Orwellian Charge

Many thought that, by slapping a “democracy” sticker on our definition of the government style of the United States, that would be a sufficient form of fascist-prevention and eliminate the need for any kind of civics or history classes. Instead, what we have seen is that underneath the sticker, the hatred of others and the many forms of oppression they embody never went away and, without ongoing education efforts, ignorance has grown. People invested in oppression have been wallowing in poisonous thoughts and Orwell’s idea of groupthink for more years than we care to acknowledge, and now the sticker has been peeled off. Here is our ugly national truth, laid bare for all to see: deep down, these people are fearful and ignorant. Liberal arts? Novels and television shows like The Expanse are viewed as escapism rather than as potential early warnings by people who understand how to synthesize information from the world around them. One can’t cry “Orwellian” when feelings are hurt, but only when one understands that, for some of us, our country has changed, slowly, insidiously, giving away individual freedoms and then gaslighting us for believing we ever had any freedoms, least of all guaranteed by our constitution and upheld by our elected representatives. For others, these freedoms were never guaranteed. One has only to look at the ongoing, systemic oppression of people of color to understand who our current elected officials at the national level have a vested interest in supporting.