The open door of the night shift: Belongness, and the art of being home

Shortly before my mother moved away from the city, I heard Boris had been promoted to the day shift. I wondered if the day shift suited him the way the night shift had. The night was quiet, with only the sleepwalkers and a few teenage kids looking for passage in or out of the building’s front doors. Boris was mostly alone, and whether idle or not I couldn’t say. If I came in late, I never saw him doing crosswords or reading a book, though he did tell me he liked to read. Memoirs, he said. I never smelled booze on his person—the night doorman before him had reeked of booze. But not Boris. Boris sat still, his feet planted solidly on the floor and his hands in his lap, looking like an advertisement for good posture. He’d jump up quickly, crisply, and say, “Good evening,” and we’d chitchat a bit before wishing each other goodnight. It was always a pleasure to come home to him, to have the door to my younger self opened by him, the door to my memories and my early sense of place. I miss that in my life, but what I have instead, what opens that door now is this. Is writing.