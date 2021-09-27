The Matrix — again and again

This is how I found myself a few weeks ago building a course around the idea of what it means to be human, leaning into these pop culture pieces that I once thought were frivolous but can now contextualize the human experience. Many of us define ourselves by what we love and what we hate, and it would be impossible to run out of topics to discuss if we looked at the variety of human creations. I mapped the course in an order that seemed logical to me: Ralph Waldo Emerson to have a common vocabulary before moving into readings and discussions on values, social media, and artificial intelligence. And, of course, a screening of The Matrix.

I can’t say our reading of Self-Reliance went over well. Students found him “stuffy” and “hypocritical.” I still read Emerson through a hopeful lens because his essays always found me when I was in the thrall of some existential crisis. Reading Self-Reliance in high school was an intellectual awakening for me. Perhaps what I found so intriguing also applied to my romantic sensibilities of being a great, if misunderstood, 17-year-old. Reading it again with students this semester made me better appreciate that to modern ears, his quotes can sound something like toxic positivity. His calls to go it alone and observations that “everything is connected” seem like ancient fortune cookie messages at best and banal platitudes at worst.