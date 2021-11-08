But what happens when the extraordinary meets up with the infra-ordinary? When tragedy becomes a kind of daily-ness? The pandemic death toll is an example. For many, these numbers are headlines, factoids and amalgamations of a collective tragedy rather than individuals. Perec notes that it’s the headlines we look for and remember, but to me, it seems more like we are suffering from an inability to distinguish between what is truly extraordinary and what is part of the daily-ness of our lives. For example, we could say that people die every day, and we have seen this exponentially during the pandemic. Yet these pandemic numbers are extraordinary. As is the death of an 18-year-old crossing the street. What is to be done? I’m not sure because for some of us, another headline will replace this one and we will be too exhausted and overwhelmed eking out an existence to make distinctions between the outrageous and the mundane. The headlines blur together, as do the days, as do the years.