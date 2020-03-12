The imperfect loaf: Perils and pleasures of the baking life

Of course there is no perfect loaf, only different expressions of imperfect ones. But as imperfection goes, that Vermont creation of mine hit some sort of zenith. It resisted my attempt to cut it with a knife, and my resourceful brother went and got a bow saw from the cellar. That was unwieldy, which started us laughing and talking again after our days of verbal drought. We were curious enough to bring The Stone, as we affectionately called it, outside to the woodpile where with one strike of the axe the hard little thing broke open, revealing a rawness, an inedible tenderness at the center that made us suddenly solemn. It must have reminded us of ourselves.

My brother took after our mother and became a magnificent cook, but a baker he is not. He pays me the greatest compliment when he asks for my three-hour bread recipe, or the one with the 18-hour rise. He’ll try it and report that the crust was too soggy or the inside too chewy. He wonders what he’s doing wrong. Did he measure incorrectly? Was the oven too cool? It’s hard to explain to him that bread doesn’t respond well to expectations. It likes you to have an enjoyable time making it, then please step back and let it make itself. It’s more alchemy than science. More intuition than knowledge. More poetry than manifesto. Bread has changed very little over the years, though it’s created anew every day in every country on this planet. It’s our connection to the past and a common language in the present. If you would like to learn that language, here’s a recipe with a shaggy wet dough to remind you of the ancient Egyptians. You may wish to mix it with a shovel, though I often use a spoon: