The I is the first circle

As the papers pile up around me, I notice a pattern: the world made more sense to me then. It was something to struggle with these competing ideas of identity while feeling as though the answers were close. If I read one more article or wrote one more essay about how humans define themselves and why they behave the way they do, the answers would reveal themselves to me. It was not to be. Ruf warned me some 20 years ago that I had stumbled upon a great “life question,” for which I would spend my whole life pursuing but never find a satisfactory answer. At the time, my sensitivity led me to believe he would not be on the other side of my leap. Now I understand that the questions I have become more focused, but the answers seem too circular and lead me back to my initial premise. And, as Ruf predicted, I’ve yet to find any answers.

“The eye is the first circle,” Ralph Waldo Emerson writes in his essay “Circles.” It was this damn essay I had read earlier in the day and that I still don’t understand, also 20 years later, that drove me to my old notes. The questions of identity are louder in my mind as we approach the marker of one year since realizing the seriousness of the pandemic. “Everything looks permanent until its secret is known,” Emerson goes on to write and this is where he and I can agree. I know this intellectually, but still hoped in a futile and oh-so-human way that there might be some stability in life, some achievement of a status quo. I used to lament that all I ever wanted was one day where everything was “normal.” I still wish this now and with a fervor I haven’t felt in ages. If anything, I have become convinced this past year that nothing was ever really normal, but that instead there were levels of acceptance that took on the hues of normalcy.